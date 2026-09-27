Junts will back housing decree targeting vulture funds if it avoids criminalizing small owners

Spain’s fragile parliamentary arithmetic faces another high-stakes test this week as the executive branch scrambles to finalize a contentious housing decree ahead of a decisive Council of Ministers meeting this Tuesday. The government is working under political pressure while trying to secure the necessary legislative votes in a deeply fractured parliament.

At the center of the legislative tug-of-war is the nationalist party Junts. The party’s secretary-general, Jordi Turull, staked out his group’s position during recent public remarks at the Alderdi-Eguna celebrations in Vitoria-Gasteiz, confirming that Junts is prepared to back measures targeting vulture funds, provided the administration avoids measures that Turull says criminalize small property owners.

Managing the Legislative Minefield Over Housing Regulators

The core dispute centers on how far the upcoming executive decree should stretch. Turull articulated a strict boundary for his party’s support, emphasizing that if the decree focuses specifically on stopping vulture funds, it will secure Junts’s vote. However, the party has drawn a hard red line against mixing these measures with others that they argue criminalize small property owners.

This friction echoes past legislative stalemates, most notably the collapse of the omnibus decree on pensions and housing back in February. During that parliamentary defeat, Junts balked at what it characterized as a package that lumped distinct issues together. Turull explicitly warned the executive against repeating that strategy, stating that if the government attempts to mix things, it will not have their vote.

Balancing Corporate Curbing With Landlord Incentives

Turull described the ideal regulatory approach as short and forceful against vulture funds, whom he characterized as possessing the social sensitivity of a steamroller.

At the same time, the Catalan leader insisted that any effective legislative package must incorporate fiscal stimuli. Providing legal security and incentives for property owners to put their apartments on the rental market remains a condition for Junts. According to Turull, these concepts are things that the PSOE is in agreement with, pointing toward a potential path for compromise before Tuesday’s cabinet vote.

The Broader Political Calculus on the Road to Tuesday

Stepping outside ideological trenches is essential, Turull argued, if lawmakers are to act in benefit of the people caught in the housing squeeze.

With the Council of Ministers meeting fast approaching, the administration must walk a narrow tightrope. Crafting a decree strong enough to satisfy partners, yet narrow enough to clear Junts's strict criteria, will test the government's negotiation prowess.

As this legislative drama unfolds on Tuesday, how do you see parliament balancing the urgent demands of housing activists with the property rights of individual landlords? Share your perspective below.