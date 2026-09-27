Diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder and narcissistic personality traits at age 21, Kanika Batra detailed in a recent media interview how individuals with psychopathic profiles utilize a deliberate “social mask” to navigate daily life without detection. Speaking to cameras for LADbible, the Australian woman shared insights into a functioning she claims to have been born with, describing a visceral need for control and a form of sadism.

Batra recounted taking pleasure in watching her past victims struggle to rebuild reputations she had knowingly destroyed, describing that feeling of omnipotence as nearly a drug. Specialists remain divided on the precise origins of the condition between genetic factors and childhood environments, but experts agree that spotting such manipulative personalities remains exceptionally difficult due to heavily mastered social camouflage.

The Mechanics of the Social Mask

According to Batra, the core of this invisibility relies on a learned array of attitudes designed to appear acceptable, including charm, humor, and an ability to seem close to everyone. Beneath this surface, she hides envy, rage, and contempt—emotions she reports fighting constantly. To maintain the illusion, she memorizes names and feigns heightened interest in others’ lives.

La vérité, c’est que je ne suis investie dans personne, sauf moi-même, she confessed during the interview. Despite lacking true empathy, she understands how others feel and knows precisely what to say or do to secure reactions, services, or loyalty. She also describes herself as callous, capable of pathological lying without a concrete benefit simply for pleasure or a mild thrill.

Behind the Façade of Control

The disclosures also shed light on what operates behind the meticulously maintained social façade, including violent thoughts, permanent anger, and a persistent contempt. Rejection specifically triggers a visceral reaction linked to the narcissistic component of her diagnosis.

Batra summarizes her relationship strategy with a stark warning regarding how such profiles operate undetected in everyday environments. Vous ne réaliserez jamais que vous fréquentez un sociopathe ou un psychopathe, parce que nous maîtrisons parfaitement les codes sociaux, she noted, emphasizing that outward appearance remains their most effective tool for gaining cooperation.