Saturday Night Live Season 52 Premiere: Jalen Brunson Hosts SNL

New York Knicks point guard and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson hosted the 52nd season premiere of Saturday Night Live on September 26, 2026, delivering a stiff comedic debut alongside musical guest Katseye.

The Bottom Line The Host: Fresh off leading the Knicks to their first title since the 1970s, Jalen Brunson made his SNL hosting debut, leaning into his stoic deadpan delivery.

Fresh off leading the Knicks to their first title since the 1970s, Jalen Brunson made his SNL hosting debut, leaning into his stoic deadpan delivery. The Cold Open: Ramy Youssef reprised his role as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani alongside James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump.

Ramy Youssef reprised his role as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani alongside James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump. The Lineup: Brunson kicks off a block that includes upcoming hosts Dakota Johnson, Shane Gillis, and Inde Navarrette.

From Madison Square Garden to Studio 8H

Having secured the New York Knicks’ first championship since the early 1970s and earning Finals MVP honors after averaging 32.6 points across the series, Brunson parlayed his summer celebration circuit straight into the Studio 8H spotlight. His hosting gig officially kicked off Season 52 on September 26, 2026, positioning him among sports figures tasked with carrying the sketch comedy institution.

Brunson acknowledged the steep learning curve right out of the gate during his monologue. Comparing the broadcast to a high-stakes Knicks game, he joked that the first three quarters would feel “godawful” before bringing out his hater Stephen A. Smith (Kenan Thompson) to apologize. While his delivery occasionally betrayed his day job as a point guard rather than an improv veteran, his natural stoicism found solid footing in sketches like a deadpan office-drone throwdown and a brutal, athletic hijacking of a High School Musical parody.

Political Satire and the Season 52 Cold Open

The episode kicked off inside the New York City mayor’s office, bringing back Ramy Youssef as Mayor Zohran Mamdani. James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump dropped in during an El Niño storm, complaining about his busy week of banning the press pool and meeting with tech leaders like Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg. Ashley Padilla stole the segment as a dangerously jealous Natalie Harp, whose obsessive, Fatal Attraction-style caricature provided the sharpest comedic notes of the political send-up.

Photo: nba.com

The cultural crossover of New York sports and celebrity fandom offered rich territory for cameos, though Brunson ultimately kept his supporting cast appearances grounded in teammate nods and a tightly curated monologue.

Building Out the Autumn Slate

Saturday Night Live Season 52 Opening Host & Musical Guest Lineup Host Musical Guest Air Date Jalen Brunson Katseye September 26, 2026 Dakota Johnson Turnstile October 3, 2026 Shane Gillis Rosalía October 10, 2026 Inde Navarrette Gracie Abrams October 31, 2026

New featured player Grace Reiter debuted to a notably loud round of applause, buoyed by a pre-existing social media fanbase, while recently promoted main cast member Jane Wickline shone in a chaotic reality television spoof alongside global pop group Katseye. The musical guests pulled double duty, introducing their new music video after anchoring the night’s performance slots.

Photo: cinemablend.com

With Dakota Johnson, Shane Gillis, and Inde Navarrette stepping up as the next three hosts on the calendar, Season 52 is wasting no time diversifying its comedic voice.