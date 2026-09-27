Independent watchmaker Julien Tixier, born in 1993, is earning widespread recognition as an exceptional talent in modern horology by hand-crafting 100% of his timepieces away from industrial assembly lines.

The Bottom Line Pure Artisanal Production: Julien Tixier hand-crafts his timepieces completely by hand, defying mass-market manufacturing cadences.

Julien Tixier hand-crafts his timepieces completely by hand, defying mass-market manufacturing cadences. Intensive Craftsmanship: His debut major project—a custom perpetual calendar pendulum clock—required exactly 3,087 hours of meticulous workshop labor over two years.

His debut major project—a custom perpetual calendar pendulum clock—required exactly 3,087 hours of meticulous workshop labor over two years. Independent Validation: His work has achieved formal recognition, earning selection for the grand competition hosted by the Institut National des Métiers d’Art.

The Origin of an Independent Virtuoso

Born in 1993 along the Atlantic coast near the Bassin d’Arcachon, Julien Tixier did not inherit a watchmaking dynasty.

As he progressed through his schooling, Tixier gravitated toward tangible, physical work over abstract concepts. During his youth, he famously modified a piece of furniture purchased by his father, sawing a dedicated study desk into a half-moon shape to create a functional home workbench. After completing a formative internship with a local jeweler at age 15, he enrolled in the professional watchmaking school in Bordeaux.

Project Milestone Metric / Detail Academic Transition Grades surged from 3/20 to 19/20 upon entering horology training. Initial Credential Completed a watchmaker-repairer diploma for watch and clock maintenance. Advanced Training Earned the Brevet des Métiers d’Art (BMA), covering chronographs and complications. Masterpiece Investment Devoted 3,087 hours over two years to hand-build a perpetual calendar pendulum clock.

Mastering Traditional Techniques Without Industrial Tooling

Unlike major luxury conglomerates utilizing automated CNC milling machines and large industrial workforces, Tixier’s production model relies entirely on manual execution and self-taught resourcefulness. During his studies at the Bordeaux professional school—an institution limited by minimal machinery—he acquired his own specialized equipment, including an expensive lathe, to pursue custom complications.

Granted carte blanche for his final curriculum project alongside a small group of peers, Tixier bypassed standard requirements to build a complex perpetual calendar. Beyond traditional metalwork, he independently mastered glassworking techniques to integrate hand-wrought glass elements directly into his timepieces. This intensive project culminated in an entry for the prestigious Institut National des Métiers d’Art competition, cementing his status as a dedicated artisan operating outside commercial volume pressures.

The Independent Watchmaking Market Context