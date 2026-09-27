McDonald’s is committing US$ 8.500 millones through 2036 to overhaul its global franchise network, deploying US$ 5.000 millones over the next three and a half years in direct financial support and rental relief. Announced by CEO Chris Kempczinski, the capital allocation strategy addresses declining traffic, operational bottlenecks from excessive discounting, and mounting competition from rivals like Burger King.

The Bottom Line Capital Deployment: McDonald’s will allocate US$ 8.500 millones by 2036, with US$ 5.000 millones front-loaded across the next three and a half years for franchise financial support and lease relief.

McDonald’s will allocate US$ 8.500 millones by 2036, with US$ 5.000 millones front-loaded across the next three and a half years for franchise financial support and lease relief. Operational Headwinds: The strategic shift follows the brand’s weakest quarterly growth since 2025, driven by promotional fatigue, operational inefficiencies, and lackluster World Cup marketing campaigns.

The strategic shift follows the brand’s weakest quarterly growth since 2025, driven by promotional fatigue, operational inefficiencies, and lackluster World Cup marketing campaigns. Strategic Pivots: The “Next” initiative introduces AI kitchen integrations to generate an estimated US$ 100.000 in additional cash flow per restaurant, alongside a renewed protein-centric menu shift.

Financing Franchise Renewal and Operational Efficiency The financial pressure on franchise operators has intensified amid broader economic friction. To combat these pressures, McDonald’s is channeling billions into its network. Approximately US$ 5.000 millones of the US$ 8.500 millones total commitment will reach franchise owners within the next three and a half years. This capital package blends direct financial support with rent relief, giving operators breathing room to fund mandatory decade-mark restaurant remodels. Visual assets released by leadership showcase widened dining spaces, expanded play areas, and upgraded lighting. Behind the counter, kitchen layouts are undergoing radical reconfiguration. The integration of new artificial intelligence tools aims to compress service times and elevate operational throughput. According to internal projections, these efficiency measures will yield US$ 100.000 in incremental cash flow per store.

Menu Evolution and the Protein Pivot Beyond infrastructure, the corporate strategy targets shifting consumer preferences. McDonald’s USA President Skye Anderson highlighted a distinct market segment during the investor briefing, noting a domestic base of 60 millones consumers seeking protein-dense diets alongside 30 millones GLP-1 medication users. To capture this demographic, test kitchens are evaluating expanded poultry offerings, including grilled chicken wraps, chicken bowls, egg bites, and specialty burgers. Concurrently, leadership is addressing coffee sales through upgraded espresso machinery and alternative milk offerings. These menu adjustments are designed to counter aggressive moves by competitors. Notably, Burger King posted an 8,5% increase in U.S. comparable sales last quarter, outpacing McDonald’s by its widest margin in over a decade.

Operational Overload and Value Menu Restructuring Operational missteps during previous quarters underscored the limits of aggressive discounting. CEO Chris Kempczinski noted that restaurants experienced severe service slowdowns because staff became overwhelmed by a high volume of concurrent promotions. Consequently, the company is collaborating with franchisees to replace the recently introduced “US$ 3 or less” tier with a redesigned value menu. Photo: kezi.com To reinforce service quality across the labor force, McDonald’s will initiate a comprehensive retraining program for its 2 millones global employees beginning October 5. This workforce alignment, paired with infrastructure upgrades and targeted menu adjustments, forms the core of the multi-year “Next” strategy designed to restore traffic volume and defend market share.