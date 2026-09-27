Archaeologists find first physical evidence of ancient China’s nose amputation

Archaeologists in Henan Province, China, have discovered human skeletal remains bearing the first potential physical evidence of an ancient corporeal punishment involving the intentional amputation of the nose. Unearthed from an ancient burial site in Sanmenxia in 2018, the remains of a female buried face-down reveal healed facial bone damage around the nasal cavity, aligning with historical records of the five punishments dating back to circa 2070 BCE.

Unearthing the First Physical Trace of the Five Punishments

Scholars knew that the dynastic legal systems utilized a severe tier of retributive justice known as the five punishments. This spectrum included branding with indelible ink, amputating the nose, severing the heels of both feet, castration, and capital punishment. Yet, despite literary descriptions stretching back millennia, tangible bioarchaeological proof of these amputations remained absent from the historical record.

That changed when a team of Chinese archaeologists excavated a burial ground in Sanmenxia, Henan Province. Among the interred was a woman laid to rest in an unusual prone, or face-down, position. A closer examination of her remains revealed significant trauma and subsequent healing around the nasal bones. While accidents can never be entirely ruled out, the research team concluded that intentional surgical amputation—the historic nasal mutilation punishment—presents the most compelling explanation for the damage.

Decoding Ancient China’s Penal Code and Crime Thresholds

According to research published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, the severity of punishments shifted across dynasties, but specific offenses triggered specific mutilations. Qian Wang, a paleoanthropologist at Texas A&M University and co-author of the study, noted the significance of the discovery to Gizmodo, explaining that while texts outlined the practice, actual scientific evidence had eluded researchers until now.

Historical records indicate that slicing off a nose was designated for property crimes, such as livestock theft, running away, or embezzlement.

Evolution and Characteristics of Ancient China’s Five Punishments Punishment Type Description of Act Typical Historical Offenses Indelible tattooing Amputation of the nose Livestock theft, running away, embezzlement Severing the heels of both feet Castration Capital punishment

A Global History of Corporeal Retribution

Cruelly executed bodily mutilation was not unique to the dynastic courts of China. Across the ancient world, other civilizations also utilized similar punishments.

As centralized governance evolved, early Chinese dynasties gradually phased out many of these violent penal measures. Even so, remnants of these physical punishments lingered. Historical documentation suggests that some survived, persisting at least until the Yuan and Ming dynasties.

Looking Ahead at Bioarchaeology’s Role in Legal History