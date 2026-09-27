Iran Seizes US Underwater Drone as Indirect Peace Talks Continue

Iran and the United States remain starkly divided on ending their ongoing conflict following indirect shuttle diplomacy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, even as Iranian naval forces claim the capture of a second U.S. military unmanned underwater vehicle in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Amid Widening Gulf

Diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran persists despite profound friction. Speaking in New York on Wednesday, September 23, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran was carefully reviewing Washington’s response to its latest peace proposals. Those proposals place heavy emphasis on lifting the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports and fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The indirect talks—facilitated by Qatari mediators—represent the first known communication channels between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner since a fragile ceasefire collapsed in July. Yet, these behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts clash sharply with public rhetoric from leadership on both sides.

During his address to the 193-member UN General Assembly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned what he termed signs of a bullying mentality from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had used the same international forum days earlier to threaten the complete annihilation of the Islamic Republic should a lasting diplomatic settlement fail to materialize.

Pezeshkian remained steadfast against mounting Western pressure. “It cannot be the case that everyone benefits from the Strait of Hormuz while we are denied access to shipping through this waterway,” Pezeshkian told the General Assembly, adding that the permanent deployment of hostile foreign fleets will not bring regional stability.