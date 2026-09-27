Lionel Messi to Wear Special Adidas Farewell Kit in Final Argentina Match

Lionel Messi will wear a bespoke Adidas signature jersey featuring a gold Sun of May and his personal ‘M’ logo during his final international match for Argentina against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6, 2026, marking the conclusion of a legendary 21-year national career.

The eyes of the footballing world turn toward Buenos Aires this week as an era of international sporting history reaches its final chapter. Following his emotional decision in late August to retire from international soccer at the age of 39, the Inter Miami star prepares for one final appearance in the iconic sky-blue and white stripes of the Albiceleste.

Demand for the momentous fixture has proven immense. According to TNT Sports Argentina, all 85,000 tickets for the clash at the Monumental Stadium sold out within two hours of going on sale on Thursday, reflecting a nation’s desire to give its long-serving captain and talisman a fitting send-off.

Inside the Design of the Messi Farewell Jersey

To mark his phenomenal contribution to the national team—highlighted by a glorious three-year run between 2021 and 2024 that yielded two Copa América titles and one FIFA World Cup—Adidas officially unveiled a unique commemorative collection on September 25, 2026. Messi himself initially teased the bespoke design on Instagram, sharing a clip of himself hanging up the jersey alongside the caption: “One last match. A jersey for a lifetime.”

The special-edition shirt departs from the traditional Albiceleste look while honoring national symbols. It features a prominent central white stripe flanked by sky blue sides, set off by a distinctive horizontal line graphic pattern that creates an Argentina sunburst effect. Rather than standard branding, the right chest bears Lionel Messi’s signature ‘M’ logo in metallic gold, positioned opposite the three-star Argentine Football Association (AFA) crest.

Additional custom elements elevate the design. A black crew-neck collar and matching sleeve cuffs feature elegant gold piping, complementing the trademark white three stripes running down the shoulders. On the upper back, just below the neck, a special gold Sun of May graphic elegantly houses Messi’s iconic number 10, utilizing a gold nameset with a black border based on the 2026 World Cup font.

The Complete Farewell Collection and Pre-Match Apparel

The matchday kit forms part of a wider release launched by Adidas. Alongside the signature jersey, the collection includes a specially designed pre-match shirt and a goalkeeper kit tailored for the occasion.

The pre-match jersey introduces a patriotic light blue and white base covered in a striking sunburst graphic radiating from the center of the chest, drawing direct inspiration from the historic Sun of May that first appeared on Argentine coins in the early 1800s. Framed by solid light blue raglan sleeves and a matching collar, the pre-match top utilizes metallic gold for both the modern Adidas performance logo and the three-star national team crest positioned centrally on the chest.

Photo: footyheadlines.com

Key Details of the Argentina Farewell Collection Item Release Date Key Design Features Signature Farewell Jersey September 25, 2026 Central white stripe, sky blue sides, gold Sun of May graphic housing number 10 on upper back, Messi ‘M’ logo on chest. Pre-Match Jersey September 25, 2026 Sunburst graphic from chest center, light blue raglan sleeves, metallic gold central logos. Farewell Match October 6, 2026 Played against Benin at the Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, before a sold-out crowd of 85,000.

As the clock ticks down to October 6, the release of the farewell collection captures the profound cultural imprint left by Argentina’s captain. For supporters packing the Monumental Stadium and millions watching globally, the bespoke jersey serves as tangible armor for a final, emotional goodbye.