Ed Boon poll finds Killer Instinct leads as game for second chance

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon posted a poll on September 27, 2026, asking users which recent fighting game should grab a second chance, placing Xbox’s dormant Killer Instinct alongside titles like Riot’s 2XKO and Warner Bros’ MultiVersus. Killer Instinct secured a lead with over 50% of the vote.

Ed Boon’s Social Media Poll Puts Killer Instinct Back in the Spotlight

The conversation around the fighting game genre shifted toward Microsoft’s dormant catalog on September 27, 2026, when Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon published a direct prompt to the community. Asking users which title should come back for another swing at the plate, Boon included Riot’s ill-fated 2XKO, Rumbleverse, the cancelled Smash-clone MultiVersus from Warner Bros., and Xbox’s dormant Killer Instinct.

Killer Instinct surged to the front of the pack, commanding over 50% of the total vote. It is not the first time Boon has spoken about interest in picking up Killer Instinct, sparking immediate speculation regarding whether the intellectual property could see a modern revival.

Originally revitalized as a launch title for the Xbox One, Killer Instinct won over fans with its combo-heavy mechanics and the iconic “C-C-C-C-COMBO BREAKER” announcer effect. Despite a strong post-launch run that introduced crossover combatants like the Arbiter from Halo and RAAM from Gears of War, the game ultimately slipped into maintenance mode. Today, its active player base on Steam sits in the dozens rather than the hundreds.

Microsoft’s Internal Shifts and Industry Realities

A revival of the franchise faces substantial hurdles given the current state of Microsoft’s gaming division. Recent organizational realignments have seen Obsidian moved to Bethesda to work on Fallout, while Halo Studios was practically shuttered and the Halo franchise handed off to Call of Duty producers at Activision. These shifts suggest that internal bandwidth at Microsoft remains heavily constrained.

Photo: tech.yahoo.com

Yet, the community appetite remains vocal. High-profile influencers like Maximilian_Dood frequently advocate for the franchise’s return. Observers note that if Microsoft were ever to greenlight a new installment, a partnership with Warner Bros.’ studio NetherRealm—home to Ed Boon and the Mortal Kombat team—remains an intriguing hypothetical avenue, particularly given NetherRealm’s expertise in cinematic single-player storytelling and fighting game architecture.

Whether Warner Bros. would lend its development muscle to an Xbox-owned property is an open question, especially as the studio focuses heavily on turning Mortal Kombat into a viable movie franchise. For now, the enthusiasm generated by Boon’s poll proves that the demand for a modern, high-fidelity entry in the Killer Instinct universe remains remarkably resilient among fighting game purists.