Actress Choi Yeojin Shares Warm Chuseok Moments as Eldest Daughter-in-Law

Actress Choi Yeojin has shared a warm look into her Chuseok holiday celebrations on September 27, 2026, marking her first holiday season as the eldest daughter-in-law. Documenting the domestic milestone on social media, she posted photos of a neatly arranged ancestral rite table and a traditional grave-visiting trip with her husband, Kim Jae-wook.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: Choi Yeojin documented her domestic life as the eldest daughter-in-law on September 27, 2026, sharing photos of an ancestral rite table and grave visits on social media.

Choi Yeojin documented her domestic life as the eldest daughter-in-law on September 27, 2026, sharing photos of an ancestral rite table and grave visits on social media. The Marriage: The actress tied the knot in June 2025 with sports entrepreneur Kim Jae-wook, who is seven years her senior.

The actress tied the knot in June 2025 with sports entrepreneur Kim Jae-wook, who is seven years her senior. Addressing Rumors: Choi previously addressed unfounded online speculation surrounding her husband’s prior divorce with direct, cool clarity.

Inside Choi Yeojin’s Traditional Chuseok Celebration

For many public figures, major traditional holidays like Chuseok offer a delicate balance between public engagement and private family life. On September 27, 2026, OSEN reported that Choi Yeojin leaned fully into her familial role, offering fans a glimpse behind the scenes. Using the caption “End of the eldest daughter-in-law’s Chuseok holiday,” the actress uploaded multiple images to her personal SNS channels that quickly captured public attention.

The shared visuals featured a meticulously prepared ancestral rite table set against a traditional folding screen. Additional images captured the couple visiting ancestral graves together.

Managing Public Life and Marriage Milestones

Choi Yeojin married Kim Jae-wook, a sports businessman seven years her senior, in June 2025. At the time of their wedding, public interest inevitably brought personal histories into the spotlight, leading to online scrutiny when it was revealed that her husband was previously divorced. Unfounded rumors and speculation regarding the timeline of their relationship also surfaced across digital platforms.

Rather than letting unverified gossip dictate the narrative, Choi addressed the chatter directly. She coolly clarified that they began dating after his divorce was finalized, firmly shutting down any insinuations of wrongdoing or misunderstandings. By openly sharing milestones like her first major holiday duties as an eldest daughter-in-law, the actress continues to manage her public presence with transparency.

Data at a Glance: The Timeline of Events

Date / Period Event / Milestone Report Source June 2025 Choi Yeojin marries sports entrepreneur Kim Jae-wook. OSEN / Chosun Biz September 27, 2026 Choi shares SNS updates detailing her Chuseok holiday as eldest daughter-in-law. OSEN / Chosun Biz

As the holiday season concludes, Choi’s candid digital footprint demonstrates a modern approach to celebrity life—sharing genuine personal achievements while keeping boundaries intact. What are your thoughts on stars sharing traditional family milestones online? Let us know in the comments below.