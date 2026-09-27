Vocal Group Øst performed at Glenghuset in Sarpsborg

The vocal ensemble Øst—comprising Susanne Plotas Arnesen, Jeanette Heidenstrøm, Desirée Ulvestad-Grandahl, Maria Moe Grude, and Hege Klevås Johannessen—has expanded its musical footprint beyond Fredrikstad and Greåker, traveling north to Sarpsborg for a live performance at Glenghuset on September 27, 2026.

Originally known under the moniker Fredrikstad-jentene, the group deliberately rebranded to avoid being pigeonholed into traditional revue-style performance. Today, operating simply as Øst, the five-woman vocal group delivers harmonized choral and ensemble singing across varied musical directions, culminating in their late September showcase at the Sarpsborg cultural venue.

Shedding the Revue Tag for Choral Cohesion

For years, the ensemble consisting of four members from Fredrikstad and one from Greåker performed under the title Fredrikstad-jentene.

Because the former title frequently signaled comedic sketches or traditional local theater revues, the singers opted for a complete rebranding. Shedding the geographical label allowed the quintet to reposition themselves strictly around their vocal output. Operating under the concise title Øst, the group redirected public focus toward choral cohesion and multi-directional musical styling, distancing themselves from theatrical comedy.

Crossing Municipal Borders at Glenghuset

The transition northward to Sarpsborg’s Glenghuset marked a deliberate step in expanding their regional presence beyond their immediate home turf.

Captured live by photographer John Johansen during their September appearance, the five members demonstrated the vocal blend that defines the current iteration of the group. By bringing their refined vocal arrangements across the municipal border from Fredrikstad and Greåker to Sarpsborg, Øst continues to establish its footprint as a dedicated vocal ensemble rather than a localized novelty act.

Key Details of the Performance