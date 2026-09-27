New Dublin Playground Destroyed by Fire in Latest Community Attack

Playground in North Dublin Destroyed by Fire as Local Representatives Demand Immediate Security Upgrades

A playground in Darndale Park in north Dublin was destroyed by a fire on Saturday.

The Destruction of Darndale Park’s Playground The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, reducing a valued neighborhood amenity to ash and twisted metal. Emergency services, including the Dublin Fire Brigade, promptly attended the scene to extinguish the flames, and the incident was formally reported to An Garda Síochána. Authorities have stated that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations get underway. Local TD Barry Heneghan spoke out following the incident, categorizing the destruction not merely as property damage, but as a severe blow to the local population. “This is not just an attack on a playground it is an attack on the whole community,” Heneghan said. “It is our neighbours, families and children who ultimately lose out when facilities like this are destroyed.”

A Vital Community Asset Lost The Darndale Park playground was officially opened in 2023, arriving as a significant and welcomed development for north Dublin residents seeking safe, accessible recreational spaces for children. According to local representatives, the facility was the result of a hard-fought campaign by local residents, community groups, and local politicians who fought to secure adequate infrastructure for the area. In the wake of Saturday’s blaze, Heneghan is calling for immediate preventative measures. His proposals include an increased Garda presence in the area alongside the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at high-risk community facilities to deter further criminal damage.