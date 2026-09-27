5 Arrested Near UK Airbase Used by US for Strikes on Iran

British counterterrorism detectives arrested five men in the early hours of Sunday near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, after receiving a report of three suspicious vehicles traveling toward the U.S.-operated military airfield. Authorities launched a major incident response, establishing a 400-metre cordon and evacuating local residents as bomb disposal teams investigated the site.

Early Morning Raid and Major Incident Declaration

The Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism command initiated operations at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2026, following a call regarding three suspicious vans moving toward RAF Fairford. Armed officers intercepted the vehicles in the Whelford area, which sits directly adjacent to the airfield. The five men were initially detained under the Explosives Act before being formally arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

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Gloucestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone noted that local emergency services implemented well-rehearsed protocols for major incidents. Authorities established a 400-metre security cordon around the vehicles and evacuated approximately 85 households from nearby properties as a precautionary measure. Evacuated residents were temporarily relocated to a local recreation centre while army bomb disposal units deployed robotic equipment to examine the trucks.

Aerial footage captured by broadcast media showed a bomb disposal robot operating near three white vans, with the rear doors of two vehicles open and items scattered nearby. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, who serves as the senior national coordinator for counterterrorism policing, confirmed that the five suspects remain in custody while investigators work alongside partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Geopolitical Context and Airfield Operations

RAF Fairford, located in southwestern England, hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Air Force’s 501st Combat Support Wing and the 420th Air Base Squadron under a long-standing bilateral agreement dating back to the Cold War. While the base remains British-owned, the U.S. military has utilized the facility for strategic bomber operations. Following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran on February 28, 2026, the British government authorized American forces to launch strikes from Fairford against Iranian missile sites involved in attacks on shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard subsequently warned London that any British base used to launch offensive missions would be treated as a legitimate target. In July, British defense officials stated that the nation’s armed forces remained on high alert to protect critical infrastructure from retaliatory actions. Security posture across U.K. installations utilized by U.S. forces, including RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in eastern England, was visibly heightened following Sunday’s arrests, with increased patrols by armed soldiers and armored vehicles.

Location / Facility Operational Role Key Security Context RAF Fairford U.S. Air Force 501st Combat Support Wing HQ Utilized for strikes against Iranian missile sites; site of September 2026 counterterrorism arrests. Whelford, Gloucestershire Village adjacent to RAF Fairford Site of police cordon and evacuation of approximately 85 households during bomb disposal operations. RAF Lakenheath & Mildenhall U.S. Air Force installations in eastern England Subject to heightened security measures, including armored vehicles and increased patrols following the incident.

Official Responses and Ongoing Threat Assessments

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the operation during remarks to reporters in Chicago on Sunday, praising the coordinated efforts of British and American security agencies. Trump stated that the suspects had been under surveillance for an extended period and were allegedly planning significant damage to port infrastructure.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham received continuous briefings on the operation and expressed gratitude to police and military personnel, acknowledging that the heavy emergency presence caused understandable anxiety among local residents. British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting similarly commended the specialist teams involved in containing the threat.

While investigators have not officially confirmed the nationality or specific affiliations of the detained individuals, sources close to the inquiry indicated that an Iranian-linked motive is currently considered the primary focus. Analysts are also reviewing potential links to Russian sabotage operations or domestic Islamist extremism, reflecting a broader rise in hostile state activity directed against British infrastructure. National security officials reported that hostile state investigations involving actors such as Iran increased 50% in the six months to December 2025.