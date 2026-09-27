Loteria Federal 6104 Awards R$ 1.35 Million Top Prize to Brasília Ticket

The Caixa Econômica Federal drew the winning numbers for the Sunday, September 27, 2026, Loteria Federal 6104 drawing at the Espaço da Sorte in São Paulo, awarding a top prize of R$ 1.350.000,00 to a ticket sold in Brasília.

Sunday morning brought another round of anticipation for players across Brazil as the weekly lottery extraction unfolded live on the official YouTube channel maintained by Caixa Econômica Federal. Unlike numerical lotteries that rely on players selecting individual dots on a digital or physical slip, the Federal format depends entirely on pre-printed numbers distributed through an authorized network of vendors and retail locations.

Winning Tickets and Winning Locations for Concurso 6104

The official extraction registered five primary winning tickets, spanning the Federal District, São Paulo, Ceará, and Minas Gerais. The top prize of R$ 1.350.000,00 went to ticket number 059074, purchased at the Loteria Fique Rico in Brasília (Federal District).

1st prize (059074): R$ 1.350.000,00, sold in Brasília, DF

R$ 1.350.000,00, sold in Brasília, DF 2nd prize (03557): R$ 40.000,00, sold at Lotérica São Paulo in São José do Rio Preto, SP

R$ 40.000,00, sold at Lotérica São Paulo in São José do Rio Preto, SP 3rd prize (20563): R$ 30.000,00, sold at Lotérica Estrela da Manhã in Brejo Santo, CE

R$ 30.000,00, sold at Lotérica Estrela da Manhã in Brejo Santo, CE 4th prize (40449): R$ 20.000,00, sold at Sorte Extra in São José dos Campos, SP

R$ 20.000,00, sold at Sorte Extra in São José dos Campos, SP 5th prize (007802): R$ 17.339,00, sold at Agência Divinópolis Ltda. in Divinópolis, MG

How Federal Payout Tiers and Probabilities Operate

Players frequently encounter different probability metrics depending on the specific extraction day. These numbers reflect the physical structure of the tickets, which are divided into ten individual fractions.

Photo: Brasil 61

Caixa Employees Reject Final Proposal and Continue National Strike

Purchasing an entire ticket for the Sunday drawing costs R$ 40, while individual fractions sell for R$ 4 (as reported by Estadão). Payouts scale directly with the number of fractions held by the winner.

Exact matches on the final four digits (milhar), three digits (centena), or two digits (dezena) of any primary winning number.

Proximity approximations for tickets immediately preceding or following the first-place number.

Units corresponding to the final digit of the primary award.

Redemption Rules and Deadlines for Claiming Prizes

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Photo: ric.com.br

Unclaimed winnings carry a strict expiration window. Holders have precisely 90 days from the date of the public extraction to claim their funds. Any unclaimed prize money after that 90-day window expires is automatically transferred to the National Treasury for allocation toward the Student Financing Fund, known as Fies (reported by Correio24Horas).

The Calendar for Upcoming Draws

As the books close on concurso 6104, the rotation of weekly extractions continues without pause. Regular drawings for the Federal occur twice weekly, providing ongoing opportunities outside of major holiday specials (according to scheduling data from Brasil 61). The next competition in the sequence, concurso 6105, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, beginning at 21h (noted by Banda B).