Nintendo Switch Emulator Runs Natively On Jailbroken PS5, Cuphead Hits 60 FPS

An experimental Nintendo Switch emulator named ProsperoEden has been ported to jailbroken PlayStation 5 consoles, enabling select commercial games to run natively on Sony hardware. Built on open-source Yuzu code via Eden, the alpha-stage project currently achieves playable states and performance metrics across several titles.

The open-source Nintendo Switch emulator Eden has crossed console hardware boundaries through an experimental port titled ProsperoEden. Developed by BlackBearReloaded on GitHub, the project adapts the emulator codebase to run natively on jailbroken PlayStation 5 consoles. While Eden itself supports Windows, Linux, macOS, Android and other platforms, this new iteration directs its focus toward Sony’s console hardware.

As video game companies roll out increasingly anti-consumer policies on a daily basis, emulation has surged in popularity over the last several months. Emulation discussions have frequently centered around the PS5 lately, as developers achieve major breakthroughs porting PS5 games to PC. Even though it is currently in its early phases, a novel experimental emulator has managed to bring PS5-exclusive titles over to Xbox Series X|S. Conversely, rather than stripping games away from Sony’s hardware, a new initiative is now making Switch games playable on the PS5. If Nintendo doesn’t strike down this emulation project, it could fundamentally change the experience for players.

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Compatibility, Performance, and Game Execution

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Because the ProsperoEden build remains strictly in an alpha release phase, overall compatibility is very limited, with performance and stability varying a lot between different games. The project’s compatibility results indicate that platformers and 2D games run best, with Cuphead reported running at 60 FPS on the Sony console. Meanwhile, Metroid Dread runs at 40 FPS, and Super Mario 3D World is also listed as playable in tested sections.

Additional commercial titles have also booted past the title screen. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe already enters ingame and can now reach actual gameplay, though its performance remains below the original 60 FPS target, with a measured section reportedly averaging around 39.5 FPS. Other tested games include Hollow Knight, Horizon Chase Turbo, Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Pokémon Legends Z-A. Right now, ProsperoEden is restricted to 2D titles and platformers, as 3D and large-scale AAA games do not yet function flawlessly on the PS5 through the emulator.

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Technical Architecture and Firmware Requirements

Under the hood, the PlayStation 5 port relies exclusively on OpenGL, with no Vulkan backend yet. Evaluation and testing sessions were primarily conducted using PS5 firmware version 6.02, though community members have additionally noted that prior iterations of ProsperoEden were functional on firmware 12.70.

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Further OpenGL implementations are featured in the v1.000.010 release, addressing multisample functionality, depth copies, shader processing, and render-target compatibility. It also improves game loading and shutdown behavior. Users are provided the option to toggle individual titles between docked and handheld configurations, with the chosen setting taking effect upon the next startup.

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Hardware Controls and Interface Tools

The emulation project also supports DualSense controls, saves and a built-in performance overlay. Pressing the touchpad together with R1 brings up the performance HUD, whereas hitting the touchpad along with L1 exits the active game and takes you back to the ROM menu.

Developers emphasize that the project remains experimental and its compatibility list reflects tested sections rather than guaranteed complete playthroughs. Previous emulation projects like Yuzu have been shut down by Nintendo. Taking into account that the software is still in its alpha phase, achieving playable experiences for titles like Metroid Dread on the PS5 represents an impressive accomplishment. Given that Nintendo’s aggressive stance against emulation is widely known, one can only hope that the creator is able to further optimize ProsperoEden.