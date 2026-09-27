Best New Apps for Android and iOS: Adobe Premiere, MoneyCoach & More

Mobile device users can expand their software libraries this week with a fresh slate of free applications targeting video creators, personal finance management, digital distraction reduction, and early childhood education across Android and iOS platforms.

Adobe Premiere Arrives on Android

Adobe has officially launched its Premiere video editing application on the Google Play Store, making the tool available to Android smartphone users for free. Previously, the desktop staple had expanded to iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad after launching for Apple hardware last year. The Android release delivers a streamlined yet powerful platform tailored for mobile creators who want to build projects on the go. It integrates directly with the Adobe Creative Cloud ecosystem, allowing creators to start a project on a smartphone and finish it on a desktop computer, or vice versa, while accessing additional Adobe tools like Firefly.

Unlike some mobile editors that lock features behind paywalls or apply disruptive watermarks, the Adobe Premiere app arrives free of charge. Users gain access to multi-track timeline editing, audio enhancement tools, social media optimization features, and native integration with YouTube Shorts. The lack of compulsory subscription charges for basic editing functions aims to reclaim users who migrated to alternative mobile editors while Adobe had resisted placing the tool on Android platforms.

MoneyCoach Integrates Liquid Glass and Siri for Automated Financial Tracking

Personal finance tracking is getting an upgrade on Apple devices following the release of iOS 27. The updated MoneyCoach app introduces a redesigned interface featuring Liquid Glass, deeper Siri integration, and a Quick Entry function that parses natural language inputs for expenses and incomes. Developed by MoneyCoach UG, the software allows users to establish custom bank accounts, savings goals, and category-based budgets using personalized colors and icons.

The updated Quick Entry tool lets users type or dictate transactions using everyday phrases such as yesterday or next month, letting the system auto-recognize dates before saving records. Users can bypass opening the application entirely by asking Siri direct questions regarding monthly budget statuses, specific expense totals, or savings milestone progress. A new Financial Pulse widget places daily spending statistics directly onto the iPhone home screen. While the app is free to download on the App Store with online bank connections and multi-device syncing, advanced features like unlimited budgets require a premium subscription.

Another Page Battles Digital Distractions With Public Domain Literature

A new application called Another Page tackles smartphone addiction by requiring users to read classical literature before unlocking distracting apps. Available for both Android and iOS, the software features an integrated library comprising more than 4,500 public domain works spanning 12 languages. Instead of imposing hard blocks on social media platforms, Another Page introduces a literary barrier between the user’s impulse and the targeted app.

Photo: malavida.com

Users select which applications they want to restrict and set daily reading quotas. Attempting to open a restricted app instead launches a reading page from the library. Once the user meets the reading goal, access to the blocked apps is granted for a limited time. The application includes offline reading modes, customizable text themes and fonts, offline dictionaries across nine languages, and accessibility support via Android TalkBack and iOS VoiceOver. The free tier supports blocking up to three applications, while a premium version unlocking advanced features starts at 5.49 euros.

Pok Pok Montessori Brings Offline, Non-Addictive Play to Children

Parents seeking screen time alternatives can now utilize Pok Pok Montessori on Android and iOS devices. Created by a team of parents alongside childhood education specialists, the application sidesteps the flashy animations and constant rewards typical of children’s games. Instead, it offers over a dozen activities inspired by the Montessori method designed for kids aged two to eight.

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The digital playroom features open-ended activities including a quiet busy book, a pretend play farmhouse, a basic STEM marble machine, a dinosaur world, a dress-up game, and a music sequencer. The software operates entirely offline without requiring an internet connection, featuring manually recorded audio cues and intentionally slowed-down animations. The platform contains no advertisements, text prompts, or win-and-lose metrics, enabling children to explore at their own pace without adult supervision. The application is free to try, though full access to all digital playroom activities requires a paid subscription.

What This Means for Mobile Ecosystems

This week’s software releases highlight a distinct push toward functional utility and specialized workflows across major mobile platforms. Adobe’s expansion of Premiere into the Google ecosystem bridges a notable gap for Android-based video creators who rely on Creative Cloud synchronization. Simultaneously, productivity tools like MoneyCoach and mindfulness-oriented offerings like Another Page and Pok Pok Montessori demonstrate how developers are using advanced OS capabilities—ranging from iOS 27 natural language parsing to localized offline accessibility frameworks—to reshape daily device interaction.