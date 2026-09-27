El Niño Risks: T. Rowe Price and Investors Shield Emerging Markets Portfolios

Protecting $165 Billion in Emerging Markets from El Niño’s Economic Shockwaves

As an unusually destructive El Niño weather pattern takes shape across the globe, major institutional asset managers are racing to insulate their portfolios from climate-driven volatility. Among them is T. Rowe Price, which has begun utilizing custom-made models to ring-fence its US$165 billion portfolio of emerging-market debt and equities from potential agricultural disruptions, shifting energy supplies, and sovereign fiscal strain.

The climate phenomenon, characterized by warming across the equatorial Pacific Ocean, began forming in May and is already upending weather patterns worldwide. For investors overseeing massive global books, the challenge lies in anticipating how severe droughts, erratic rainfall, and shifting commodity prices will cascade into sovereign risk and currency volatility across developing economies.

Custom Models and Academic Rigor in Baltimore and Baltimore’s Alma Maters

Planning for the current defensive pivot began when the last El Niño was forming. Aaron Gifford, associate director of research for global sovereigns at T. Rowe Price, noted that the asset manager’s strategy shifted toward academic partnership to build more reliable predictive frameworks. Two years ago, researchers at Johns Hopkins University—Gifford’s alma mater—began developing a suite of climate and weather analytics that the Baltimore-based investment manager now deploys alongside its own econometric analysis.

“Everything was set in motion the minute I saw news come up of another El Niño,” Gifford explained, emphasizing the realization that the firm could really benefit from much more rigour on the academic side to handle physical climate shocks.

The firm oversees a total of US$1.9 trillion and sits within a rapidly growing cohort of institutional investors actively adjusting strategies to profit from—or defensively maneuver around—the sweeping financial implications of climate shifts. In London’s Mayfair district, Zulfiqar Ali, a former Balyasny Asset Management trader who started his own hedge fund, is similarly positioning himself for what he views as an unusually alpha-rich environment within Europe’s power markets.

Assessing Fiscal Vulnerabilities and Sovereign Policy Mistakes

Translating meteorological forecasts into investment positions requires deep insight into how individual national policymakers will react to resource scarcity and inflationary pressures. T. Rowe Price has closely scrutinized countries like Colombia, where sovereign bonds face acute vulnerability. Colombian economic stability depends heavily on hydroelectricity and agricultural output, both of which are highly sensitive to El Niño drought conditions.

Photo: businesstimes.com.sg

Yet, analyzing policy responses introduces another layer of financial complexity. As Gifford noted, while economic models pointed toward aggressive monetary tightening to combat drought-induced inflation, Colombia’s central bank in Bogotá stopped short of the anticipated interest-rate hikes, leaving investors to evaluate whether local monetary authorities are committing a policy mistake.

To manage these intersecting variables, portfolio managers are scaling their exposures deliberately. “The size of the positions that we’re taking is more moderate, just because of this super El Niño that we’re expecting later in the year,” Gifford added.

The Data Gap in Corporate Climate Adaptation

While macro-level sovereign debt strategies adapt to weather extremes, the broader asset management industry continues grappling with structural blind spots in how climate exposure is measured. Lucian Peppelenbos, climate and biodiversity strategist at Robeco, highlighted a persistent shortcoming in current analytical tools.

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“The single biggest gap in all the models is that they measure the exposure, the hazards and how companies are exposed, but not how companies are managing, reducing and mitigating those risks,” Peppelenbos observed. To bridge this gap, Robeco plans to roll out internal adaptation scores by the end of 2026 for members of the MSCI All Country World Index, rating corporations against their industry peers regarding physical risk preparedness.

For investors managing highly exposed emerging markets, the primary objective remains identifying the intersection where existing fiscal or external vulnerabilities meet underpriced tail risk. As Samy Muaddi, head of emerging market sovereign research, characterized the approach: it is an intersection on the Venn diagram where disciplined asset managers strive to remain exceptionally vigilant.