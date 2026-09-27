Else Kåss Furuseth Tackles Loneliness in New NRK Documentary Series Kåss Går Det

Else Kåss Furuseth returns to NRK screens with Kåss går det, a four-part documentary series, shifting her focus from the Ensomhetspartiet to the quiet, pervasive reality of modern loneliness. Directed by Anders Haavie and Ragnhild Bøhler and produced by Lasse Nederhoed and Sarah Natasha Melbye, the project follows Furuseth as she moves to Sandefjord with her husband, Tommy, and challenges self-declared lonely residents to break the silence, seek out connection, and allow themselves to be seen.

The Evolution from Political Stunt to Grassroots Activism

We are long past the point of treating Else Kåss Furuseth as anything other than the driving force behind a massive, inclusive reality project. The feeling that the audience knows her better than their own neighbors creates a deeply intimate viewing experience. Even a reserved Western Norwegian writer on the same ordinary Chinese restaurant outing as Furuseth and Tommy last autumn contemplated waving hello—before remembering common Norwegian social codes and holding back.

That exact social friction is the heartbeat of this year’s season. The series investigates why modern society fears speaking to strangers and, more fundamentally, why people struggle to simply be together. For viewers tracking her television journey, this project directly follows the fallout from her unsuccessful political experiment with the Loneliness Party. That ambitious undertaking, intended simultaneously as a real-world political push and an NRK television series, suffered from a messy mixing of roles that ultimately forced the network to temporarily halt production.

Furuseth is clearly an activist rather than a politician. She channels that same urgent, emotional momentum here, taking direct aim at loneliness as a sprawling structural and societal challenge rather than a private failing.

Inside the Sandefjord Experiments and Micro-Connections

In intimate conversations recorded for the series, Furuseth and her husband, Tommy—whose relationship was previously documented in Else + Tommy = sant—explore the emotional topography of isolation. Furuseth’s father, a familiar presence from several of her past series, points out a crucial distinction during a family dialogue: loneliness carries a heavy, isolating shame, and being lonely is an entirely different state than simply being alone. He emphasizes the fundamental human need simply to be witnessed.

Settled in Sandefjord, Furuseth attempts to gather locals who identify as lonely, challenging them to reach out and confront their own isolation. One participant articulates that loneliness stems from a mix of egoism, the fear of disappointment, and a deficit of social competence, tying these roadblocks directly back to childhood experiences. Several others in the group recognize those exact defense mechanisms in themselves.

Here, Furuseth’s distinct interviewing strength shines. She integrates herself directly into the conversation rather than hovering above it as an objective outsider, mirroring the empathetic approach she utilized in Helsekost Furuseth in 2023 and Best in Show in 2025.

Across the opening episodes, the series captures how the systemic streamlining of modern life systematically erodes micro-encounters. Automated grocery checkout stands serve as a familiar, if slightly worn, visual shorthand for this quiet depersonalization.

Far more compelling is a social experiment featuring a postman tasked with delivering mail directly to elderly residents’ doors once a week with no tight schedule to meet. His sole mandate is to converse with anyone craving interaction. Those few minutes are simultaneously heartwarming and devastatingly melancholic. Several residents admit that this postal worker represents the entirety of their human contact over the course of an entire week.

Balancing Intimate Vulnerability with Societal Critique

Furuseth and her team attempt to scale up these micro-interactions by organizing an improvised waffle gathering for neighbors living in a local apartment block. When one resident opens her front door to the impromptu party, she blurts out a shocked swear word, perfectly capturing the startled vulnerability of unexpected community.

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Yet, Kåss går det occasionally stumbles when it tries to balance two distinct narratives. The series struggles to reconcile whether it is an intimate character study of Furuseth—who has found lasting partnership with Tommy yet remains haunted by a foundational, gripping fear of abandonment—or a broader sociological critique of an increasingly disconnected society.

Direction and editing occasionally fail to keep these dual tracks aligned. Deeply moving human encounters are abruptly interrupted by broad, generalized reflections on the anatomy of loneliness, leaving the viewer longing for the show to linger a bit longer in those raw, unfiltered moments.

The premiere of Kåss går det arrives at an opportune time, running parallel to national conversations regarding whether the summer’s football achievements, Erling Haaland, and a renewed cultural obsession with “togetherness” fundamentally changed the social fabric of Norway. “Togetherness” remains the quiet state Furuseth hunts for throughout the project, defined by the simple, radical reassurance that someone will actually be there when you return.

“I’m here when you get back,” Tommy tells Furuseth, a phrase likely repeated every time they part ways—reminding viewers that some fundamental affirmations simply cannot be said often enough.