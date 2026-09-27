Floods and Landslides Kill Dozens in India and Nepal

Heavy monsoon rains and storms have triggered devastating floods and landslides across South Asia, killing at least 56 people in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh and 14 people in neighboring Nepal. Rivers across the region have risen dangerously above flood thresholds, forcing widespread evacuations and straining emergency response infrastructure.

Monsoon Deluge Strains Northern India

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, recorded 66.5mm (2.6 inches) of rain between Friday and Sunday morning, a drastic spike compared to the seasonal norm of 7.6mm (a quarter of an inch) for the period. Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, Uttar Pradesh’s relief commissioner, confirmed that the exceptionally heavy rainfall has injured 46 people and damaged more than 1,000 houses.

India’s Central Water Commission reported a severe situation across 30 river-monitoring stations in seven states. Major waterways including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, and Narmada have all breached their danger marks.

Further east in Odisha, authorities evacuated more than 70,000 residents from low-lying areas. Rising waters there damaged critical bridges and culverts, forcing the closure of popular tourist sites like Devkund.

Nepal Faces Compounding Disasters

In Nepal, the latest wave of flooding and landslides has claimed 14 lives and left 11 people missing since Thursday. The fresh calamity compounds a humanitarian crisis following late August floods that killed more than 1,450 people and left thousands still missing.

Photo: reuters.com

Shanti Mahat, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, noted that previously devastated districts like Rasuwa and Nuwakot must remain alert, though they are not currently classified as high-risk zones. However, authorities have issued flash flood warnings across 49 of Nepal’s 77 districts, with more than half facing high flood or flash-flood risks as river levels continue to climb.

Infrastructure damage has severely isolated mountainous pockets. Power supplies remain completely disrupted in the Manang, Mustang, Myagdi, and Baglung districts. Communications Minister Bikram Timilsinha confirmed that telecommunications have also suffered following damage to optical fibers and local power grids.

Adding to the toll, a separate avalanche buried the base camp of the 7,126-metre (23,379-ft) Himlung Himal in the northern Manang district. Ten local workers who had been setting up tents for foreign climbers—who were not present at the time—remain missing.

Regional Disaster Metrics at a Glance

Metric / Region Uttar Pradesh (India) Nepal Confirmed Deaths 56 14 Missing Persons — 11 Injuries 46 — Rainfall Registered 66.5mm (Sept 25–27) — High-Risk Districts — 49 of 77 districts warned

Energy and Economic Disruptions

The human toll is matched by profound structural damage to regional development projects. Water Resources and Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha reported that flooding along the Rahuganga River severely damaged the structure and transmission-line towers of a 40-megawatt hydropower project.

Emergency response teams are currently operating in waterlogged zones to distribute relief, restore electricity, and clear blocked communication lines. Agricultural assessment teams have been deployed to calculate crop damage and provide compensation.

As recovery efforts push forward, diplomatic and disaster management channels remain on high alert. With regional river systems swollen and monsoon patterns proving increasingly erratic, local populations face a protracted struggle to stabilize their homes and livelihoods.