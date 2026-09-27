Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Hermosa Beach

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Southern California early Sunday morning, waking residents across the Los Angeles South Bay region with a sudden jolt and rumbling floors.

Offshore Epicenter Rattles the South Bay Coast

The tremor hit at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2026, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was located roughly 3.7 to 4 miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach at a depth of about 6.8 to 7.4 miles offshore. While the USGS initially graded the seismic event at a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, scientists quickly revised it upward to 3.6.

Photo: nypost.com

The USGS recorded an intensity rating of III for the tremor, indicating relatively weak shaking. Even so, the shockwave made itself felt clearly along the immediate coast. The agency received more than 100 “Did You Feel It?” reports from residents, while local broadcasters at the ABC7 newsroom fielded direct calls from viewers reporting sudden vibrations beneath their homes and offices.

First-Hand Accounts From Santa Monica to Hermosa Beach

For some newcomers to the region, Sunday’s jolt served as an abrupt introduction to Southern California’s active fault lines. Kelsey Goldbach, a Santa Monica resident who recently moved back to the state, experienced her first local tremor while working from her desk.

“I am working from home today, and I was sitting at my desk,” Goldbach told The California Post. “I felt a rumble, like I thought a truck was driving by, and then I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s an earthquake.’ Nothing fell in my house, luckily, and I had no Wi-Fi problems, which was great, but it was just a little rough start to my Sunday morning.”

Local authorities confirmed there were no immediate reports of structural damage, utility disruptions, or injuries across Hermosa Beach or the wider Los Angeles metropolitan area. There has been no tsunami warning issued following the offshore rupture.

A Restless Sunday Amid Ongoing Regional Seismic Activity

Sunday morning’s offshore event did not arrive in isolation. The 3.6-magnitude quake was preceded by two smaller tremors earlier in the morning, including a 3.5-magnitude shake shortly after 7:20 a.m. and a 2.6-magnitude tremor about 20 minutes later, as tracked by USGS instrumentation.

Photo: yahoo.com

These back-to-back movements punctuate a broader pattern of frequent, low-level seismic restlessness across Southern California. Regional monitoring frequently captures dozens of minor quakes on any given weekend, most registering below magnitude 2.0. Recent weeks have also brought a 3.1-magnitude event near Compton on September 17, which sent ripples through Long Beach, Downey, and Paramount, alongside a 3.2-magnitude quake near the same sector earlier in the month.

While California records thousands of earthquakes annually—with several hundred reaching magnitude 3.0 or higher and only 15 to 20 climbing to magnitude 4.0 or greater—scientists continually remind the public that major fault systems harbor the potential for much larger disruptions. Caltech seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones has previously modeled a major magnitude-7.8 rupture along the southern San Andreas Fault, a scenario capable of producing prolonged, heavy shaking and severe infrastructure stress across the Southland.

Essential Safety Protocols During Ground Shaking

With periodic tremors keeping coastal communities alert, state health and emergency management agencies emphasize the importance of immediate, instinctive reactions when the ground begins to move. The California Department of Public Health outlines three critical steps to minimize injury during active shaking:

3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hermosa Beach area, USGS says

Drop: Immediately drop down onto your hands and knees to prevent being knocked over by sudden lateral forces.

Immediately drop down onto your hands and knees to prevent being knocked over by sudden lateral forces. Cover: Use one arm to protect your head and neck, taking shelter beneath a sturdy table or desk if available, or crouching against an interior wall away from windows.

Use one arm to protect your head and neck, taking shelter beneath a sturdy table or desk if available, or crouching against an interior wall away from windows. Hold On: Hold firmly onto your shelter and move with it if the furniture shifts until the shaking completely subsides.

As monitoring stations continue to evaluate offshore activity, local officials advise residents to keep emergency supply kits stocked and review household safety plans in preparation for future seismic events.