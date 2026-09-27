UFBU launches nationwide bank strike starting Monday over working conditions

Banking services across the nation face severe disruptions as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) pushes forward with a nationwide bank strike starting Monday, September 28, 2026. The three-day work stoppage targets public sector banks, old-generation private sector lenders, and regional rural banks, affecting core operations such as cash withdrawals, physical deposits, and cheque clearances. The job action stems from a long-running dispute over working conditions, specifically union demands for a five-day working week, improved pension benefits, and an option for employees under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The industrial action follows a previous one-day strike held on September 11, 2026. Union leadership has warned that if negotiations stall further, employees are prepared to escalate their protests into an indefinite strike beginning October 26, 2026. While online transactions, mobile banking, UPI platforms, and automated teller machines are expected to remain accessible, physical branch operations at affected institutions will be heavily constrained. Meanwhile, customers seeking standard over-the-counter services at new-generation private banks—including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank—will experience normal operations, as these lenders are not participating in the UFBU-led shutdown.

Core Union Demands and Government Stance

The primary catalyst for the three-day strike is the demand for a five-day working week, a policy change that union representatives note has remained unresolved for years. During recent conciliation talks presided over by the Chief Labour Commissioner, government representatives offered no firm commitment toward implementing the five-day schedule, according to union leaders. Rupam Roy, general secretary of the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), stated, “Agitation has been forced on the unions due to the actions of the government and management.”

Photo: siasat.com

Photo: thehindu.com

Union officials have repeatedly pointed out that a five-day work structure is already standard practice across multiple financial and governmental entities. L. Chandrasekhar, general secretary of the National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), remarked, “A five-day working week is already followed by central and state government offices, the RBI, LIC, GIC, NABARD and several other institutions. The stock market, money market and foreign exchange market also function on a five-day basis.” Beyond the work-week schedule, employee representatives are pressing for enhanced pension provisions, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners, and provisions allowing NPS-covered staff to migrate to the Old Pension Scheme.

In response, the Finance Ministry issued an appeal earlier in the week urging bank personnel to call off the strike and pursue resolution through dialogue. The ministry asserted that most union grievances have already been substantially addressed. According to official statements, one of the primary historical demands—the push to withdraw the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme—was successfully placed in abeyance earlier in the month following detailed discussions. The government maintains that remaining concerns continue to be examined as part of ongoing welfare initiatives for the banking workforce.

Customer Advisories and Operational Impact

Major public sector lenders have responded to the impending shutdown by issuing formal advisories to mitigate customer inconvenience. The State Bank of India (SBI) noted that while every effort will be made to maintain essential branch functions, certain services will inevitably face delays. “Customers are therefore requested to complete their essential banking transactions well in advance of the proposed strike dates to avoid any inconvenience,” SBI stated in a customer bulletin, encouraging account holders to utilize ATMs, cash deposit machines, YONO, internet banking, and UPI channels for daily financial needs.

As the three-day strike unfolds, the broader financial sector watches closely to see whether the disruption prompts renewed negotiations between the UFBU and government authorities ahead of the threatened October deadline.