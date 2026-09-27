Kyrie Irving Praises Valencia Basket as a “Winning Franchise” via Sergio de Larrea

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving praised Sergio de Larrea, highlighting the rookie’s elite basketball IQ and noting that the young Spaniard developed within a winning franchise in Europe, specifically pointing to Valencia Basket following the guard’s transition to the NBA.

From L’Alqueria to American Hardwoods: Validation at the Highest Level

Kyrie Irving’s public endorsement of Sergio de Larrea following the guard’s arrival in Dallas places the spotlight firmly on the talent pipeline of Valencia Basket. De Larrea arrives in the NBA after a stellar 2025/26 campaign in which the taronja club captured the Liga Endesa and Supercopa titles, alongside a deep run to the EuroLeague Final Four.

The transition from the rigorous tactical demands of European club basketball to the hyper-athletic pace of the NBA typically exposes defensive footwork and passing windows. Yet, Irving pointed out that De Larrea’s high basketball IQ has insulated him against the steep learning curve. “Already a player with a great understanding of the game. He’s a winner, comes from a winning franchise in Europe and you can tell he’s hungry to learn,” Irving remarked during team availability.

Quantifying the Rise: De Larrea’s Path to the 25th Pick

De Larrea’s ascent is rooted in a historic domestic season for Valencia Basket. Operating within a structured tactical framework that emphasizes ball movement and low-block execution, the young guard cemented himself as a central pillar of the club’s rotation during their landmark season at the newly opened Roig Arena.

His dominance at the domestic level translated into individual accolades, capturing the Mejor Joven award in the Liga Endesa with an overwhelming 99.7% of the possible votes. That domestic polish translated instantly to the American summer circuit, where his advanced passing reads caught the eye of talent evaluators before Dallas secured his draft rights.

Metric / Milestone Sergio de Larrea (2025/26 Season) Liga Endesa Honors Best Young Person (99.7% of votes) Club Team Trophies Liga Endesa, Supercopa, EuroLeague Final Four NBA Draft Position Round 1, Pick 25 (Dallas Mavericks) Summer League Peak Performance 16 points, 12 assists vs. Memphis

Globalizing the Taronja Brand

Beyond individual player development, Irving’s casual use of the term “winning franchise” to describe Valencia Basket carries significant weight in basketball diplomacy.

As De Larrea navigates the physical demands of an 82-game NBA schedule, his foundation as an orchestrator gives him a distinct advantage. With an open invitation from Irving to lean on him for mentorship, the rookie's integration into the Mavericks' locker room shows a broader shift: European club systems are no longer just producing prospects; they are exporting readymade competitors.

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