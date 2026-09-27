Korea Women’s Handball Team Wins Gold at 2026 Asian Games with Perfect Record

The South Korean national women’s handball team secured a gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 27, defeating Japan 27-23 in the final round-robin match at Entrio Inazawa in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Finishing the tournament with an unblemished 6-0 record, South Korea reclaimed the Asian title for the first time in eight years and avenged its loss to Japan at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

South Korea wins first Asian title in eight years

The Achievement: South Korea finished the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a perfect 6-0 record, capturing its first Asian title in eight years.

South Korea finished the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a perfect 6-0 record, capturing its first Asian title in eight years. The Turning Point: Goalkeeper Park Sae-young delivered 12 saves, recording a 41% save rate to stifle Japan’s offense in the decisive match.

Goalkeeper Park Sae-young delivered 12 saves, recording a 41% save rate to stifle Japan’s offense in the decisive match. The Historical Context: The victory erases the disappointment of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, where South Korea settled for a silver medal after a 10-goal defeat to the same rival.

Conquering the Host Nation in the Final Round

The final match on September 27 served as the de facto gold medal game, as both South Korea and Japan entered the closing fixture of the round-robin tournament having won their previous five matches. The opening half unfolded as a back-and-forth contest between two undefeated sides. The momentum shifted when South Korea held a narrow 8-7 advantage, prompting goalkeeper Park Sae-young to launch a long-range shot into Japan’s vacant goal. Consecutive scores from Kang Eun-hee and a steal-turned-goal by Ryu Eun-hee widened the gap, allowing South Korea to close the first half ahead 16-12.

The second half tested the visitors’ depth. With South Korea leading 21-18, Ryu was handed a two-minute suspension, offering Japan an opening to narrow the deficit. Park responded with crucial stops to protect the lead, while subsequent breakthrough scores from Jeon Ji-yeon and Kim Bo-eun extended the margin to 23-18. Despite a late surge by the hosts, captain Kwon Han-na secured the victory with a driving goal inside the final three minutes, cementing the 27-23 scoreline.

Redemption After Eight Years

This tournament win marks South Korea’s return to the top of the podium for the first time since the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games. Women’s handball debuted as an official medal event at the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, where South Korea claimed the inaugural gold and maintained a five-tournament win streak through the 2006 Doha Games. After a third-place finish in Guangzhou in 2010, the team pursued a third title from their 2014 Incheon win, but faced a defeat during the Hangzhou Games.

Under the direction of head coach Lee Gye-chung, the squad systematically dismantled the field in Aichi Prefecture. Park finished the tournament as a defensive anchor, totaling 12 stops in the final match alone and posting a 41% save rate that effectively shut down the defending champions. The 27-23 victory restores South Korea’s presence at the top of continental competition and follows the silver-medal finish four years prior.