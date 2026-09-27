Five men were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act after a major security scare and subsequent bomb disposal operations at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, a British air base utilized by the United States Air Force. Gloucestershire police declared a major incident, evacuating nearby village residents to a leisure centre on Sunday.

Major Security Scare Prompts Village Evacuations Near RAF Fairford

Gloucestershire police declared a major incident after counter-terrorism officers moved in on RAF Fairford. Authorities arrested five men on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act and subsequent offences under the Explosives Act.

Emergency services established an extensive cordoned-off zone, blocking local traffic access near the base’s main gate. Around 30 emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances, and fire engines, flooded the nearby village. Police instructed residents to leave their homes, transferring them temporarily to a local leisure centre while army bomb disposal experts examined multiple vehicles.

The British government recently authorized the United States to use RAF Fairford to execute targeted strikes against Iranian missile sites. These installations have actively targeted ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

Strategic Escalations and Force Protection Measures

The unfolding security incident at RAF Fairford highlights the widening domestic ripple effects of the broader conflict in Iran, which began on February 28. The operational tempo at the south-west England facility has intensified since the US military began deploying bombers, including B-1B Lancer aircraft, to the British base.

A spokesperson for the US Air Force declined to discuss specific force protection measures. However, the spokesperson confirmed that the 501st Combat Support Wing and allied UK-based wings remain vigilant, executing plans to protect service members, civilian contractors, and military families.

Local law enforcement emphasized that the situation is currently contained. Gloucestershire police released a statement emphasizing close cooperation with national security partners. “We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place,” the force noted as bomb disposal teams cleared the suspicious vehicles.

Timeline of the Gloucestershire Security Incident

Date / Time Event Operational Detail Sunday Morning Arrests Made Five men taken into custody on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act and offences under the Explosives Act. Sunday (Daytime) Major Incident Declared Village near RAF Fairford evacuated; residents moved to a nearby leisure centre. Ongoing Operations Bomb Disposal Response Army explosive ordnance teams examine a number of vehicles within the cordoned-off zone.

Just a day prior to the Fairford arrests, US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a seven-day window, issuing further warnings regarding potential military action. As counter-terrorism police continue their forensic examination of the vehicles seized in Gloucestershire, investigators must untangle the domestic connections of the five suspects against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical friction in the Middle East.