Australia held off a fierce South African fightback to win 42-38 in Perth on September 27, 2026, surviving the final five minutes with just 11 players on the field after receiving four yellow cards.

Optus Stadium Thriller: How the Wallabies Built a Commanding Lead

Playing in front of a boisterous crowd of 50,000-odd in attendance at Optus Stadium, the Wallabies put together a brilliant, inventive and courageous five-try performance that caught the world champions off guard just a year out from the World Cup. Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus made 14 changes, promoting 10 World Cup winners for this one-off Test after pounding the All Blacks with a 3-1 series victory this month, but the home side seized the early initiative.

Photo: irishexaminer.com

Due to Carter Gordon breaking his leg against Argentina, the hosts also had to reshuffle by putting Ben Donaldson at fly half, alongside losing their primary lineout jumper Josh Canham to a hamstring tear right before the game. The change that had both sides on red alert was shifting Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to winger, and the switch looked like a masterstroke when Suaalii took a diving mark off the kick-off, though he was quickly penalised on the ground as Italian referee Andrea Piardi imposed himself on the contest from the get-go.

The first half ended with Australia leading 24-17. As the second half unfolded, the hosts continued to build scoreboard pressure, extending their advantage to 42-17 with less than 20 minutes remaining following tries from captain Harry Wilson and Max Jorgensen.

Referee Andrea Piardi Reaches for the Pocket in a Chaotic Finale

With Italian official Andrea Piardi handing out four yellow cards to the home team in quick succession during the final quarter, the game took a completely unprecedented turn that had never occurred previously in top-tier rugby union: holding a massive lead while severely shorthanded, relying solely on the clock to survive.

Springboks Make 13 Changes to Play Australia in Perth After New Zealand Win

In the 69th minute, Harry Wilson received a yellow card for a high tackle on Malcolm Marx, and a penalty try was subsequently awarded to the Springboks because of an infraction by Ryan Lonergan. As Lonergan received his marching orders, the Wallabies’ lead was cut to 42-24. They subsequently lost Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii for the remainder of the match after he committed an offside play, and the Springboks capitalised on their numerical advantage to score a converted try through Morné van den Berg.

Photo: The Guardian

Tom Wright appeared to secure the match for the Wallabies in the 76th minute by intercepting a pass from Springboks skipper André Esterhuizen and sprinting downfield to score, but the try was disallowed because Hunter Paisami was judged to have made head contact with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during an earlier tackle. Paisami was given his yellow card, leaving the Wallabies with 11 players and their backline playing zone against the best side in the world with a loose chain of four covering the width of the field.

Why Manie Libbok is Key to Springboks’ Attack vs Wallabies

It was bizarre for sure… Wallabies coach Les Kiss said of the final 15 minutes.

South Africa’s Late Surge Falls Just Short

Benefiting from their player advantage, the Springboks closed the gap significantly on the Wallabies when Ox Nché crossed for a converted try in the 78th minute. The Wallabies’ lead had been slashed to four points at 42-38, but they managed to hold on off the restart to secure the result as Ox Nche crashed over for a crucial score inside the final minute.

REVIEW: WALLABIES STUN SPRINGBOKS IN PERTH! | Insane final 15 minutes: Wallabies down to 11 players!

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Andre Esterhuizen took full responsibility for the frustrating loss, pointing out that 13 changes had been made to the starting lineup from the team that played the All Blacks in Baltimore, even though the matchday 23 still contained 10 Rugby World Cup winners and more than 340 Test caps of experience sitting on the bench.

For us, we lost in a Springbok jersey against Australia, and with all the disruptions, we have nobody else to blame but ourselves for the result, said Erasmus. We didn’t play well enough.

Suaalii scratched for Wallabies as Gordon returns to No.10 hot seat

I know the technology failed a bit, the clock kept running and didn’t stop at times for example, but that didn’t influence how we played. We controlled that. We didn’t play well enough tonight to beat a stronger team. Erasmus

When you’re 25 points behind, there’s nobody else to blame but yourself, Erasmus said. “We rolled the dice a bit, and some guys haven’t played a lot together in a long time, but it’s not an excuse. We picked the team, and we had a game-plan, and I thought we had a chance at the end, but the better team won on the night. It’s sad to lose, but it’s not because we’ve been together too long. It’s because we didn’t play well enough.”

Mandela Challenge Plate Victory and the Upcoming Bledisloe Cup

The hard-fought triumph at Optus Stadium on September 27, 2026, saw the Wallabies pose with the Mandela Plate after winning the Rugby Championship match.