Apple Developing Screenless Health Tracker to Rival Whoop

Apple is developing a screenless health monitor designed to compete with dedicated fitness wearables like Whoop. Bloomberg reported that the minimalist device relies on a narrow fabric band packed with sensors rather than app notifications. Executives including Tim Cook and Eddy Cue support the project, though a commercial launch won’t happen before 2028.

Inside Apple’s Minimalist Hardware Prototype

Unlike the multi-functional Apple Watch, this new concept drops the screen entirely to focus strictly on biological metrics. The prototype houses a processing unit and heavy sensor array inside a narrow fabric strap. It targets muscle load, sleep quality, stress levels, and recovery tracking. Apple began exploring this design several months ago as part of a wider effort to diversify its wearable portfolio. John Ternus is involved in the development alongside Tim Cook, while services chief Eddy Cue has taken a major interest in the hardware.

Management Shakeups Fuel the Shift to Fitness Simplicity

The push for streamlined fitness hardware follows a major internal reorganization within Apple’s health and watch divisions. Jeff Williams retired recently, while key leaders Jay Blahnik and Stan Ng departed the company. Eddy Cue took over leadership of the health division during these shifts. This new leadership team is leaning heavily into simple interfaces that mimic rival fitness brands. Similar design philosophies already shape recent software updates to the Apple Health app, which added readiness scores and biological age estimates.

Market Pressure From Oura and Whoop

Apple faces surging competition from specialized health brands that experienced rapid user growth. Oura is currently targeting an initial public offering, while Whoop reached a valuation of roughly $10 billion. Competitors already dominate the screenless wristband market with subscription-based models. Google offers the Fitbit Air, and Garmin maintains a steady lineup of screenless bands. It remains unclear if Apple will adopt a paid subscription model for its upcoming tracker, especially since the Apple Watch does not charge ongoing fees for core health metrics.

Photo: iculture.nl

Integration With Vision Hardware Teams

Engineers from Apple’s Vision hardware team assisted in developing the new health tracker. This specific engineering group handles the Vision Pro headset and develops other advanced wearables. Upcoming hardware from this division includes smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods, both slated for a potential 2027 rollout. Apple still treats the screenless health monitor as an exploratory project. Management has not made a final decision on whether the device will ever reach store shelves.