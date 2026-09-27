London Bankers and Lawyers Make Over £1bn from UK Takeovers

London’s investment bankers and lawyers have generated over £1bn in advisory fees from a 175% surge in UK takeovers in 2026. Driven by foreign buyers and private equity capital targeting undervalued British businesses, this M&A wave has intensified political scrutiny over City compensation while raising concerns about the future of the London stock market.

UK takeover fees rise as bonus caps are removed

Fee Generation: Fees paid to advisers on UK-listed takeovers topped £1.2bn in 2026, powered by a 175% surge in deal value to $132.9bn (£100bn).

Fees paid to advisers on UK-listed takeovers topped £1.2bn in 2026, powered by a 175% surge in deal value to $132.9bn (£100bn). Regulatory Shifts: The removal of the bankers’ bonus cap in late 2023 allows top performers at institutions like Goldman Sachs to receive up to 25 times their annual salary.

The removal of the bankers’ bonus cap in late 2023 allows top performers at institutions like Goldman Sachs to receive up to 25 times their annual salary. Exchange Pressures: While advisory firms capture revenues, the exit of listed firms from the London stock market strains traditional sell-side research and work on flotations.

Private Equity Inflows and the Surge in Corporate Takeovers

British equities have experienced a wave of cross-border consolidation. According to data from the London Stock Exchange, the total value of mergers and acquisitions targeting UK stock market-listed companies reached $132.9bn (£100bn) in 2026. This represents a 175% increase, fueled heavily by private equity cash and opportunistic American buyers.

Foreign acquirers continue to target London-listed firms. Advisory mandates have clustered around a handful of dominant institutions. JP Morgan advised on more UK takeovers than any other bank this year, totaling 14 deals worth a combined $89.4bn (£67.6bn). Among legal advisers, Slaughter and May was the leading law firm.

The most lucrative transaction of the year is the £10.6bn takeover of lab-testing group Intertek by private equity firm EQT, a deal projected to generate more than £370m in fees. Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank are working on the deal for EQT, while Intertek paid Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Cazenove, and PJT Partners. Additional transactions, such as Apollo Global Management’s £5.7bn acquisition of FTSE 100 airline easyJet agreed last month, ensure that cumulative advisory revenues will climb even higher as completions finalize.

Advisory Firm / Deal Entity Role / Transaction Focus Financial Scale JP Morgan Leading Bank by Deal Volume 14 deals ($89.4bn / £67.6bn) EQT / Intertek Private Equity Acquisition £10.6bn deal value (~£370m fees) Apollo / easyJet FTSE 100 Private Equity Buyout £5.7bn transaction value Linklaters Magic Circle Legal Advisory £2.5m average partner pay

Deregulated Bonuses and the Widening Wealth Gap

The windfall for financial intermediaries coincides with significant structural changes in compensation frameworks. Following the UK government’s decision in late 2023 to scrap the rule restricting bonuses to two times annual salary, individual institutions now set their own upward limits. Major investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, have subsequently structured packages enabling performers to earn up to 25 times their annual salary.

Legal partnerships within London’s “magic circle” are capturing historic earnings alongside dealmakers. Linklaters and Clifford Chance reported average partner payouts of £2.5m and £2.3m respectively for the year ending in April, marking their highest ever. A&O Shearman partners averaged £2.2m. At boutique advisory firm Evercore, senior managing directors averaged roughly £2m, with the highest-paid member collecting £16.2m.

This wealth concentration has drawn sharp criticism amid broader macroeconomic strain. Official figures from the Office for National Statistics show that average total earnings growth, including bonuses, slowed to 3.9% in the three months to July. Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, national secretary at the GMB union, argued that financial brokers collect huge sums while workers struggle with living costs. Meanwhile, Trades Union Congress general secretary Paul Nowak renewed calls for a windfall tax on lenders, asserting that institutions capable of funding bonanza payouts for their top brass can absorb higher fiscal contributions.

Fiscal Policy Friction and Exchange Liquidity Risks

The surge in M&A activity unfolds against a backdrop of banking sector lobbying over fiscal policy. Jamie Dimon, the boss of JP Morgan, has issued warnings to Andy Burnham and his chancellor, John Healey, against increasing taxes on banks ahead of the budget on 28 October. UK lenders currently face a 28% corporation tax rate alongside a separate balance sheet surcharge, figures that industry body UK Finance echoed this week.

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Yet, underlying structural risks threaten the long-term sustainability of the City’s advisory revenue model. As corporate takeovers remove listings from the London stock market, investment banks face shrinking revenue from secondary capital raisings, initial public offerings, and equity research mandates. The loss of domestic equity depth risks transforming London’s stock market as more companies leave and fewer line up to join.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.