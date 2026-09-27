The Rationale for Neoadjuvant Radiation in Cholangiocarcinoma

Shifting radiation therapy to the neoadjuvant setting for borderline resectable or locally advanced cholangiocarcinoma may improve patient tolerability and increase the likelihood of margin-negative resections, according to insights shared ahead of the Chicago Cholangiocarcinoma Symposium by Ethan B. Ludmir, MD, who serves as an associate professor within The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Department of Gastrointestinal Radiation Oncology.

Translating Cholangiocarcinoma Paradigms From Adjuvant to Preoperative Care

Most clinical data supporting radiotherapy in cholangiocarcinoma historically stem from the adjuvant setting—treating patients after surgical resection. A prominent benchmark for this approach is the phase 2 SWOG S0809 trial (NCT00789958), which evaluated adjuvant capecitabine and gemcitabine followed by radiation therapy with concurrent capecitabine for extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder carcinoma. In these protocols, radiation functioned effectively as a cleanup crew for patients exhibiting margin-positive resections or other adverse pathologic features.

However, treating physicians increasingly look toward preoperative management paradigms used in sister malignancies. Distal extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma frequently presents anatomically in the head of the pancreas, drawing direct clinical parallels to pancreatic cancer management. Moving radiation upstream to the neoadjuvant setting capitalizes on improved patient tolerability compared with postoperative treatment regimens.

Definitions of neoadjuvant therapy, R0 resection and adjuvant therapy Neoadjuvant Therapy: Treatment administered before primary surgery, designed to shrink tumors and make operations safer and more effective.

Treatment administered before primary surgery, designed to shrink tumors and make operations safer and more effective. R0 Resection: A surgical term meaning the tumor was removed entirely with clear, cancer-free margins surrounding the tissue.

A surgical term meaning the tumor was removed entirely with clear, cancer-free margins surrounding the tissue. Adjuvant Therapy: Treatment given after surgery, historically used as a cleanup protocol to eliminate remaining microscopic cancer cells.

Surgical Realities and Vascular Margin Management

Achieving an R0 resection remains a primary surgical objective when operating on locally advanced or borderline resectable biliary tract cancers. Data derived from the pancreatic cancer space suggest that preoperative radiation provides advantages in clearing disease away from major vascular structures.

Despite these potential benefits, clinical adoption features notable variation across surgical practices. Radiation directly impacts the physical characteristics of the operative field. Certain surgeons in the pancreas space observe that carefully timed preoperative radiation—delivered roughly six to eight weeks prior to surgery—induces specific edematous tissue planes. These tissue changes can facilitate the removal of disease away from adjacent vasculature, though institutional expertise and individual practitioner techniques continue to drive heterogeneity in practice.

Clinical Comparison of Radiation Timing in Biliary Malignancies Clinical Parameter Adjuvant Setting (Historical Paradigm) Neoadjuvant Setting (Emerging Approach) Primary Objective Postoperative cleanup of positive margins and adverse pathology Preoperative tumor downstaging and optimizing R0 resection rates Patient Tolerability Often compromised due to surgical morbidity and recovery fatigue Generally better tolerated prior to major surgical intervention Surgical Field Impact None prior to initial resection Creates specific tissue plane alterations requiring specialized surgical expertise

Future Directions in Biliary Tract Oncology

As specialists convene for the Chicago Cholangiocarcinoma Symposium, ongoing clinical investigations continue to refine optimal therapeutic sequencing. Translating insights from gastrointestinal oncology trials into routine biliary practice highlights the evolving nature of multidisciplinary cancer care. Balancing surgical expertise with advanced radiation oncology protocols remains essential for improving long-term outcomes in patients facing complex extrahepatic and hilar malignancies.

Clinical trial references and trial identifiers Ben-Josef E, Guthrie KA, El-Khoueiry AB, et al. SWOG S0809: a phase II intergroup trial evaluating adjuvant capecitabine alongside gemcitabine, which is subsequently paired with radiotherapy and concurrent capecitabine for gallbladder carcinoma and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. J Clin Oncol. 2015;33(24):2617-2622. doi:10.1200/JCO.2014.60.2219

ClinicalTrials.gov. SWOG S0809: Adjuvant Capecitabine and Gemcitabine Followed by Radiotherapy and Concurrent Capecitabine in Treating Patients With Extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma or Gallbladder Carcinoma (NCT00789958). Identifier: NCT00789958.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.