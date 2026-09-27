Germany Oktoberfest Tour Bus Crash Leaves Two Dead in Bavaria

Two Filipino tourists were killed and eight others severely injured early Sunday morning on September 27, 2026, when an interstate tour bus overturned on the A96 motorway in Bavaria, southern Germany, while transporting a group of 33 travelers toward Munich’s annual Oktoberfest celebration.

Tragedy Strikes the A96 Near the Austrian Border

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 4:00 AM on Sunday, transforming what was meant to be a festive excursion into a scene of sudden devastation. According to a spokesperson for the Upper Bavaria South police headquarters, the tour bus had departed from Milan, Italy, carrying a party of 33 Filipino nationals bound for the world-famous beer festival in Munich. As the vehicle traveled through the Ostallgäu district near Buchloe—a region situated close to the Austrian border—it veered off the asphalt roadway and rolled onto its side.

Emergency responders deployed substantial resources to the crash site in the early hours of the morning. Authorities confirmed that two passengers lost their lives in the accident. One victim has been identified as a 58-year-old man, while the second deceased passenger has not yet been formally identified. Beyond the two fatalities, eight individuals sustained severe injuries, and numerous other passengers suffered minor hurts in the rollover.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Investigation

The dramatic early-morning incident triggered an extensive multi-agency rescue operation on the A96 motorway. Paramedics, firefighters, and police units converged on the stretch of highway near Buchloe, shutting down both directions of traffic to facilitate rescue efforts and clear the wreckage. The highway remained completely closed to all traffic until approximately noon on Sunday.

The two bus drivers, both of Italian nationality, underwent medical evaluations by emergency personnel at the scene and emerged from the crash virtually uninjured. Investigators from the local prosecutor’s office have ordered comprehensive technical expert examinations to determine the exact causes and circumstances behind the sudden departure from the roadway. Police officials emphasize that the inquiry remains at a preliminary stage as investigators piece together the sequence of events that led the Milan-originating coach to leave the lane on the Bavarian interstate.

Overview of the A96 Bavaria Tour Bus Accident Metric / Detail Reported Fact Date and Time Sunday, September 27, 2026, at approximately 4:00 AM Location A96 motorway near Buchloe, Ostallgäu district, Bavaria, Germany Total Passengers 33 Filipino nationals Point of Departure Milan, Italy Intended Destination Oktoberfest, Munich, Germany Casualties 2 dead (including a 58-year-old man), 8 seriously injured, multiple minor injuries Drivers Two Italian nationals (uninjured)