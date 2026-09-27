Tesla Begins Mass Production of Semi Electric Truck

Tesla has officially initiated high-volume production of its Class 8 electric truck, the Tesla Semi, at a dedicated 167,000-square-meter facility in Sparks, Nevada. Designed to assemble 50,000 units annually at peak capacity, the rollout marks a critical manufacturing shift for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) nearly a decade after the vehicle’s initial prototype unveiling.

Production targets, fleet adoption and estimated market pricing

Production Scale: The Sparks, Nevada facility targets an output of 50,000 trucks annually—roughly 1,000 units per week—generating over 3,000 jobs during its ramp-up phase.

The Sparks, Nevada facility targets an output of 50,000 trucks annually—roughly 1,000 units per week—generating over 3,000 jobs during its ramp-up phase. Fleet Adoption: Major corporate commitments are underway, including a recent 2,500-unit order coordinated by Catalyst Mobility for major enterprises like Microsoft and PepsiCo.

Major corporate commitments are underway, including a recent 2,500-unit order coordinated by Catalyst Mobility for major enterprises like Microsoft and PepsiCo. Financial Metrics: Estimated market pricing lands near $260,000 for the Standard Range and $290,000 for the Long Range variant, undercutting the average Class 8 electric truck market price by approximately $145,000.

Unlocking the Gigafactory Nevada Battery Bottleneck

For nearly nine years, the trajectory of the Tesla Semi has served as a case study in the friction of electrifying heavy-duty freight. Following limited, hand-built deliveries to anchor client PepsiCo in December 2022, the program stalled due to cell allocation constraints. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) prioritized passenger vehicle battery supplies for the Model 3 and Model Y.

That dynamic shifted when manufacturing for the 4680 battery cell scaled directly within the Sparks complex. By co-locating battery production alongside vehicle assembly, the plant now houses dedicated lines for troquelado, axles, high-voltage distribution, cooling modules, and cab seating under one roof.

Engineering Revisions and Megacharger Infrastructure

The production-spec Semi features deep architectural revisions compared to initial pre-series units. Engineering teams trimmed roughly 450 kilograms of mass, replaced hydraulic pumps with electric steering, and introduced the Megamanifold thermal system—shared with the Cybercab—to manage both cabin climate and powertrain cooling.

Two variants anchor the production run: a Standard Range offering a 523 km (325-mile) range and a Long Range option covering 805 km (500 miles). Both maintain a maximum gross vehicle weight rating of 82,000 pounds (37,195 kg) with a declared energy consumption rate of 1.7 kWh per mile. Recharging is handled via 1.2-megawatt Megachargers, capable of restoring 60% of battery capacity in 30 minutes.

Commercial Fleet Orders and Market Positioning

Commercial traction is expanding beyond early adopters. Catalyst Mobility recently coordinated a 2,500-unit order for the Semi, featuring commitments from major corporate fleets such as Microsoft and PepsiCo. This follows an earlier order of 500 units from Swedish electric freight technology firm Einride.

Semi Variant Estimated Price (USD) Range (Miles / KM) Payload Capacity Standard Range $260,000 325 miles (523 km) 82,000 lbs (37,195 kg) Long Range $290,000 500 miles (805 km) 82,000 lbs (37,195 kg)

While Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) did not officially confirm final retail pricing during the production launch event, industry analyses from the International Council on Clean Transportation point to figures well below the broader Class 8 electric vehicle average. As the Sparks facility scales toward its 50,000-unit annual target, the commercial transport sector faces its most aggressive test of electric fleet economics to date.