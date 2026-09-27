HIV Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies Help Immune System Control Virus in RIO Trial

Antiretroviral therapy has successfully transformed HIV into a manageable chronic condition, yet standard regimens cannot eliminate the virus entirely. A persistent viral reservoir—consisting of replication-competent proviruses hidden inside immune cells—remains capable of reigniting infection if medication is stopped. To challenge this biological barrier, researchers from Rockefeller University, Imperial College London, and the University of Oxford launched the RIO clinical trial. By targeting this reservoir with specialized immunotherapy, investigators are exploring whether patients can safely pause their daily pill regimens.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies (bNAbs): Specialized, lab-produced immune proteins designed to bind to and neutralize multiple strains of HIV by blocking cellular entry.

Specialized, lab-produced immune proteins designed to bind to and neutralize multiple strains of HIV by blocking cellular entry. Viral Reservoir: A dormant pool of infected immune cells where the virus hides out of reach of standard daily antiretroviral medications.

A dormant pool of infected immune cells where the virus hides out of reach of standard daily antiretroviral medications. Autologous Response: The patient’s own natural immune system activity, which clinical data suggests works alongside administered bNAbs to establish prolonged viral control.

The RIO Trial: Sustained Suppression and Fluctuating Viremia

In the RIO trial, 68 male participants who initiated antiretroviral therapy shortly after acquiring HIV received infusions of the bNAbs 3BNC117-LS and 10-1074-LS. Following an initial dose, participants who maintained an undetectable viral load were eligible for a second dose at 20 weeks. Among this group, half remained virally suppressed at 48 weeks, and one-third maintained suppression out to 72 weeks.

Unexpected patterns emerged among participants whose viral loads eventually rebounded. Of the 29 individuals who experienced detectable viremia after receiving the antibodies, 38 percent exhibited what researchers termed “fluctuating viremia.” Their viral loads rose and fell spontaneously to low levels without requiring the immediate resumption of standard antiretroviral therapy, a dynamic that persisted in some cases for up to 58 weeks. Marcilio Fumagalli, a researcher at Rockefeller University, noted one standout case where a participant maintained control for 160 weeks—over three years—long after the administered antibodies had cleared the body entirely.

How Natural Auto-Antibodies Drive Viral Control

To understand why certain participants sustained viral remission longer than others, investigators analyzed blood samples for naturally occurring neutralizing antibodies produced by the patients’ own immune systems. The analysis revealed that participants who achieved prolonged viral control were more likely to possess these natural auto-antibodies prior to treatment interruption.

By contrast, participants without these auto-antibodies resumed treatment within an average of 27.5 weeks.

Michel C. Nussenzweig, head of the molecular immunology laboratory at Rockefeller, explains that the antibodies seem to teach the immune system to control HIV. He suggests it is almost as if the participants’ immune activity acted as a second component of the antibodies, with the bNAbs and the natural immune response appearing to work together to encircle the virus.

Researchers liken this cooperative mechanism to a tricycle, where the two administered bNAbs provide two stabilizing wheels, and the patient’s intrinsic immune response acts as the third wheel required to maintain balance.

Accelerating the Decay of the Viral Reservoir

Beyond controlling viral rebound, the trial tracked changes in the size of the intact proviral reservoir. In participants treated with the bNAb combination, the reservoir decreased with an estimated half-life of 36 weeks. This rate cuts the time required to halve the pool of hidden viral copies down to approximately eight months, contrasting sharply with standard antiretroviral therapy, where reservoir reduction typically spans four to seven years. The placebo group demonstrated no comparable decline.

Comparison of HIV Reservoir Decay and Treatment-Free Remission Metrics Parameter Standard Antiretroviral Therapy bNAb Intervention (RIO Trial Data) Reservoir Half-Life Decay 4 to 7 years Estimated 36 weeks (approx. 8 months) Suppression at 48 Weeks Dependent on continuous daily adherence Maintained in half of eligible dosed participants Suppression at 72 Weeks Continuous daily adherence required Maintained in one-third of eligible dosed participants Time to Treatment Resumption (with Auto-Antibodies) N/A (Immediate viral rebound upon cessation) Average 108 weeks

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients must not independently discontinue or alter prescribed daily antiretroviral therapy regimens. Premature cessation of standard medications outside of a supervised clinical trial setting risks rapid viral rebound, immune decline, and the potential emergence of drug-resistant viral mutations. Individuals experiencing changes in symptoms, CD4 T-cell counts, or plasma viral loads must consult their primary infectious disease specialist immediately.

Broadly neutralizing antibodies and their use in HIV research

References

Nature Medicine: Clinical evaluation of bNAbs 3BNC117-LS and 10-1074-LS in HIV remission trials (RIO study).

Imperial College London and University of Oxford: Collaborative clinical immunology and virology data repositories.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding infectious disease management.