Arizona Men’s Basketball: Key Takeaways from Red-Blue Showcase

University of Arizona men’s basketball returned to the McKale Center floor for the annual Red-Blue Showcase on September 26, marking 175 days away from competitive action.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The McKale Center Backdrop and 1997 Legacy

Basketball in Tucson carries an unmistakable weight, and the energy inside the McKale Center at ALKEME Arena on Sept. 26 proved that the fanbase remains galvanized following last season’s run to the Final Four—the program’s first since 2001. Adding historical gravity to the evening, members of the 1997 team that delivered Arizona’s first National Championship in Indianapolis made a celebrated appearance. But once the ceremonies concluded, the focus shifted entirely to how the roster will replicate that success in the upcoming campaign.

Kharchenkov and Krivas Anchor the Rotation

With Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley no longer on the roster, the offensive hierarchy requires restructuring. Ivan Kharchenkov stepped into that vacuum immediately during the showcase, leading all scorers with 13 points. This performance follows a strong tour in Lithuania where he averaged 26.3 points across three exhibition games. Beyond just filling the stat sheet as a scorer, Kharchenkov paced all players with four assists, signaling an advanced capacity for playmaking.

Meanwhile, Motiejus Krivas picked up right where he left off as a dominant low-block presence. Playing ten minutes in the Red team scrimmage, the Lithuanian junior shot 4-for-5 from the field, totaling 10 points and five rebounds. His combination of interior scoring gravity and rim protection gives Arizona a steady, reliable anchor in the paint.

Player Position / Class Scrimmage / Showcase Stats Role Outlook Ivan Kharchenkov Guard / Underclassman 13 pts, 4 ast (Game Highs) Primary Scorer & Initiator Motiejus Krivas Center / Junior 10 pts, 5 reb, 4-5 FG (10 mins) Paint Anchor & Rim Protector Caleb Holt Guard / Freshman 3-12 FG, 0-5 3PT High-Upside Project needing Shot Selection JJ Mandaquit Guard / Transfer 6 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl, 2-3 FG Efficient Floor General

Freshman Adjustments and Guard Depth

While the veterans produced, the showcase also highlighted the steep learning curve facing elite newcomers. Five-star freshman guard Caleb Holt struggled to find an offensive rhythm, shooting 3-for-12 from the floor and missing all five of his attempts from beyond the arc. Tape from the scrimmage suggests Holt relied too heavily on long jumpers rather than attacking gaps to reach his preferred spots on the floor.

Conversely, University of Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit provided steady, quiet efficiency. Mandaquit finished with six points on 2-for-3 shooting, including a clean triple from the top of the key, while chipping in two assists and two steals in the Red team’s 42-32 victory. His low-turnover style complements a backcourt looking for stability.

Execution at the Stripe and Special Events

Beyond the primary scrimmage, individual competitions brought added entertainment to the ALKEME Arena crowd. Derek Dixon captured the 3-point contest title by edging Sumayah Sugapong 18-16 in the final round, securing the victory with a moneyball from the corner. In the dunk contest, freshman Cameron Holmes claimed the crown, earning a perfect score of 60 from the courtside judges.

More importantly for the tactical whiteboard, the team displayed noticeable improvement at the free-throw line. After shooting a modest 73.4% as a team last year, the Wildcats converted 12 of 14 attempts (roughly 86%) in the first half of the scrimmage. Maintaining that level of offensive execution requires relentlessly attacking the paint to generate high-percentage fouls.

The Season Trajectory

Arizona enters the season with clear offensive questions in the backcourt alongside proven frontcourt reliability. How quickly Caleb Holt adapts to the collegiate pace and how smoothly Ivan Kharchenkov shoulders the primary scoring load will define the ceiling of this roster. If the efficiency at the free-throw line and defensive rim protection translate to the regular-season schedule, the Wildcats possess the necessary pieces to contend deep into March once again.

2023 Arizona Basketball Red Blue Showcase Highlights

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