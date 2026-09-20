SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday, following a brief 24-hour delay. The successful mission, designated USSF-259, marked the 63rd Vandenberg launch of the year as the base advances federal national security and economic objectives.

An early-evening liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East carried the batch of satellites skyward on a southeasterly trajectory that hugged the California coastline. The flight achieved its primary orbital deployment a little more than an hour after clearing the pad, steadily expanding a satellite constellation that already comprises more than 11,000 operational spacecraft in Earth orbit.

Mission Adjustments and Vandenberg Launch Milestones

The successful Wednesday flight followed a brief pre-launch interruption when mission planners stood down from an originally scheduled Tuesday night attempt to troubleshoot an unspecified technical issue. Once cleared, the Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off at 6:07 p.m., supported by guardians and airmen from the military installation.

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Vandenberg Space Force Base Guardians and Airmen supported the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the USSF-259 national security mission, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at 6:07 p.m. PT from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4). The mission marks the 63rd launch supported from Vandenberg Space Force Base for 2026 from the U.S. Space Force’s West Coast Spaceport and Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Every launch approved by the Vandenberg Space Force Base range is designated by the federal government to advance economic growth, strengthen national security, and achieve critical national space objectives — reinforcing the Central Coast’s role as a global gateway to space.

This national security and commercial cadence cements the installation’s role as a primary gateway to orbit. Federal government oversight designates every approved Vandenberg launch to strengthen national security, advance economic growth, and achieve critical national space objectives along the Central Coast.

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Booster Recovery At Sea and Flight History

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster executed a controlled return to Earth. Approximately 8.5 minutes after leaving the pad, the booster touched down safely in the Pacific Ocean atop the SpaceX droneship, which carried the recovery designation Of Course I Still Love You.

Photo: ksby.com

Flight records show the booster used for the USSF-259 mission had logged an extensive history prior to Wednesday’s flight. According to local reporting, the reusable first stage had previously supported missions including Sentinel-6B, Twilight, NROL-172, Transporter-17, and eight distinct Starlink delivery flights.

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Broader Orbital Logistics and Future Plans

Starlink missions remain the most common payload for SpaceX’s rocket family, accounting for the vast majority of the company’s orbital flight frequency throughout the year. As global demand for space-based internet access expands, the company intends to scale its infrastructure considerably.

Photo: vandenberg.spaceforce.mil

Future operational phases anticipate deploying next-generation Starlink V3 satellites and operating a massive orbital network of data centers. Company projections indicate these future spacecraft will rely on the larger SpaceX Starship megarocket, which remains actively in development.