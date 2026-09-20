Italy Wins Historic First Silver Medal at Wheelchair Basketball World Cup

On September 20, 2026, the Italian national wheelchair basketball team cemented its place in history by capturing a silver medal at the World Championships in Ottawa, Canada. Led by coach Castellucci, the Azzurri fought their way through a grueling tournament to secure the nation’s first-ever podium finish at this global level, signaling a watershed moment for the sport in Italy.

Breaking Through to the Global Stage in Ottawa

The journey to the gold medal match in Ottawa pushed the Italian squad to its absolute limits. Up until the title game, the Azzurri maintained a spotless record characterized by high tactical discipline and immense resilience.

Yet, the final against Australia proved to be an insurmountable hurdle. The Australian side seized control early on, methodically pulling away to secure an 81-57 victory.

An Epic Semifinal Comeback Against Great Britain

To fully understand the weight of Italy’s silver medal, one must look back at the harrowing semifinal clash against Great Britain. The British squad, long viewed as a powerhouse in international wheelchair basketball, tested the Azzurri’s mettle in a game that seemed entirely out of reach during the first half.

What followed was a masterclass in collective composure. Sparked by a fierce third-quarter defensive adjustment, the Azzurri clawed their way back into contention.

Filippo Carossino led the charge with a stellar 23-point performance, while teammate Giulio Maria Papi added 14 crucial points. Papi delivered decisive baskets down the stretch, locking the score at 59-59 before Italy eventually sealed a breathtaking 63-59 victory. That dramatic comeback punch-steered the program into its first World Championship final.

Overcoming Defending Champions on the Road to the Podium

The Ottawa tournament will also be remembered for the sheer quality of the opponents Italy managed to dispatch. Before outlasting Great Britain, coach Castellucci’s team made waves in the group stage by defeating the United States, the reigning world champions.

Beating both the reigning U.S. champions and a perennial contender like Great Britain demonstrates that Italy’s silver medal was earned through absolute merit rather than an easy bracket.

A Lasting Legacy for Italian Adaptive Sports

As the team returns home to Rome, the repercussions of this historic silver medal extend far beyond the hardwood in Ottawa.

Photo: it.blastingnews.com

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