AI and Robotics Take Center Stage at 23rd China-ASEAN Expo

The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo opened in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, highlighting advanced embodied AI, autonomous humanoid robots, and multilingual smart technologies. Drawing over 3,400 companies, the event showcases deepening technological integration between China and Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states amid expanding bilateral trade ties.

AI Takes the Spotlight on the Nanning Expo Floor

Walking through the exhibition halls in Nanning this week feels less like a traditional trade fair and more like stepping onto a sci-fi set. Artificial intelligence has decisively captured the spotlight at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo, moving past software algorithms into the realm of physical, interactive hardware. Visitors streaming through the exhibition spaces are encountering autonomous machines designed not just to impress, but to work alongside humans in industrial, educational, and domestic settings.

Unitree robots have drawn dense crowds by executing fully autonomous demonstrations on the expo floor, showcasing rapid strides in mechanical agility and spatial awareness. Nearby, engineers and curious onlookers examine complex hardware advancements, including sophisticated dexterous hands built for embodied AI robots. From robotic pets comforting children to immersive AI movie experiences, the exhibition floor maps out a very tangible vision of how machine intelligence is scaling across consumer and commercial markets.

Here is why that matters for the broader region. Trade between China and ASEAN crossed the milestone threshold of 1 trillion USD for the first time in 2025, laying a dense economic foundation for deeper technological cooperation. As supply chains and digital connectivity strengthen, high-tech exports like intelligent automation are becoming the primary currency of bilateral engagement.

Beyond the Booths: Scaling Trade and Free Trade Area 3.0 Opportunities

While the humanoid robots and multilingual transparent displays pull headlines, the structural engine behind the expo is the ongoing push toward the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) 3.0 upgrade.

China-ASEAN cooperation extends far beyond hardware sales into education, green energy, and industrial machinery, echoing recent high-level industrial showcases across Southeast Asia.

To understand the sheer scale and economic footprint of this year’s gathering, consider the following metrics drawn from official event data:

23rd China-ASEAN Expo: Key Operational Metrics Metric Category Reported Figure Operational Focus Exhibiting Companies Over 3,400 enterprises Firms from China, ASEAN, and international markets Host Location Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region South China gateway for ASEAN trade Baseline Bilateral Trade Exceeded 1 trillion USD (2025 milestone) Foundation for FTA 3.0 economic integration Primary Technology Focus Embodied AI, humanoid robotics, intelligent displays Next-generation cross-border digital economy

The Road Ahead for Regional Tech Integration

As the exhibition concludes its run in Nanning, the real test will happen away from the exhibition floor. Regional supply chains are rapidly adapting to incorporate smart marking machines, AI-powered educational blackboards, and automated logistics systems. These deployments signal that bilateral ties are no longer built merely on physical commodities, but on deeply integrated digital infrastructures.

View this post on Instagram about robotics center stage 23rd, 中国东盟博览会 机器人 From Instagram — related to robotics center stage 23rd, 中国东盟博览会 机器人

How do you see regional automation impacting global manufacturing supply chains in the coming years? Let us know your perspective.