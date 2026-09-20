Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey Criticizes Ed Sheeran Over Macklemore Tour Removal

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey has sharply criticized Ed Sheeran’s handling of Macklemore’s sudden removal from ‘The Loop Tour’. Macklemore was forced off the tour following an onstage speech at Gillette Stadium advocating for Palestinians. Casey argued that abandoning a tour partner violates fundamental music industry solidarity.

The controversy ignited after stadium owner Robert Kraft reportedly led a pressure campaign resulting in Macklemore’s dismissal over the “free Palestine” speech. Since then, the tour has experienced a cascading collapse of support acts and backing musicians walking out in solidarity. The fallout highlights deep fractures within live music touring regarding political speech, venue pressure, and artist autonomy.

The Bottom Line The Catalyst: Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s tour following an onstage speech in New Jersey.

Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s tour following an onstage speech in New Jersey. The Backlash: Multiple support acts, including FINNEAS and Lukas Graham, alongside backing bands, have abandoned the tour.

Multiple support acts, including FINNEAS and Lukas Graham, alongside backing bands, have abandoned the tour. The Industry Stance: Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey criticized Sheeran for failing to stand by his tour partner.

The Code of the Road Under Scrutiny

For decades, the unwritten law of the touring circuit has relied on a fragile ecosystem of mutual backing. When a headliner invites support acts onto a bill, they enter into a professional and creative pact. According to Ken Casey speaking on Boston Public Radio, that pact was broken when Sheeran parted ways with Macklemore rather than pushing back against the promoter and venue pressure.

“I know that, as a musician for 30 years, anytime we’ve gone on tour we’ve selected the bands that have opened for us – that’s brotherhood, sisterhood, that’s family,” Casey stated during the broadcast. “You live or die with the people you bring on the road. They’re your people.”

Here is the kicker: Casey believes that letting external forces dictate who stays on a tour undermines the entire ethos of live performance. According to Rolling Stone reporting, Sheeran maintained that the decision to remove Macklemore was not his own, but rather originated from the Messina Touring Group and venue pressure. However, critics like Casey argue that the headliner still holds the ultimate leverage to defend their roster.

Weighing the Financial and Reputational Toll

The economic mechanics of modern stadium tours depend heavily on smooth operations, corporate venue partnerships, and avoiding public relations friction. Yet this incident has triggered massive digital shifts for both artists. Following the dismissal, Macklemore gained over 1.6 million Instagram followers, while Ed Sheeran reportedly lost over 200,000 followers amid the ongoing backlash.

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Artist / Figure Action Taken Reported Outcome / Response Macklemore Delivered onstage speech at Gillette Stadium Removed from tour; donated $1 million earnings to Palestinian support groups. Robert Kraft Led pressure campaign resulting in dismissal Matched Macklemore’s donation with $2 million to aid the region. Ed Sheeran Removed support act from ‘The Loop Tour’ Stated he was “not complicit” and “appalled by the conflict,” losing over 200,000 followers. Ken Casey Criticized Sheeran’s handling on Boston Public Radio Defended tour solidarity, citing his own festival walkouts over political stances.

The financial ripple effects extend beyond social media metrics. Macklemore pledged to donate his entire $1 million earnings from the tour to Palestinians. In response, Kraft stated that Sheeran called him to commit $2 million to match the donation to aid in the region, attempting to stabilize the humanitarian PR crisis surrounding the tour.

Precedents and the Cost of Political Expression Onstage

This is not the first time artists have faced professional consequences for mixing politics with live performance. Drawing from his own touring history, Casey recalled a slot at the Rocklahoma Festival where the band addressed the Trump administration from the stage. “Probably about 50 per cent of the audience walked away,” Casey noted, adding that festival organizers made it clear the band would not be invited back.

Photo: rollingstone.com

Yet for legacy punk and indie acts, the calculus has always prioritized ideological consistency over corporate access. “All the artists I loved as a kid, no matter what, it was that they stand by what they sing about,” Casey emphasized. “Once you let that go, then you don’t have any worth in your music if you ask me.”

Macklemore KICKED OFF Ed Sheeran’s Tour For Saying “FREE PALESTINE”

As the tour presses forward without its original supporting lineup, the broader live music industry is forced to reckon with shifting expectations. When promoters, stadium owners, and headliners collide over controversial speech, the traditional safety net of tour family values is put to the test. Whether this incident permanently alters how major booking agencies handle political expression on stadium stages remains the defining question for the upcoming concert season.

What are your thoughts on how headliners should handle political speech from their support acts? Let us know in the comments below.