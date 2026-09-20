Ontario Woman Charged with 148 Counts of Animal Cruelty and Abandonment

In a severe animal welfare case investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Corinne Speights of Ontario, New York, was arrested and charged with 144 counts of animal cruelty alongside four counts of animal abandonment after four cats were allegedly deprived of food, drink, and proper sustenance for 18 days.

The Bottom Line:

The Charges: Corinne Speights faces 144 counts of failure to provide sustenance, food, or drink, plus four counts of animal abandonment.

Corinne Speights faces 144 counts of failure to provide sustenance, food, or drink, plus four counts of animal abandonment. The Conditions: Wayne County deputies executing a search warrant reported finding the residence covered in trash, along with cat and dog feces and urine.

Wayne County deputies executing a search warrant reported finding the residence covered in trash, along with cat and dog feces and urine. The Outcome: Authorities seized three of the four cats, turning them over to the Humane Society of Wayne County, while Speights received an appearance ticket for Town of Ontario Court.

Uncovering the Conditions in Wayne County

Local law enforcement stepped in following a formal complaint regarding a property in the Town of Ontario, New York. Wayne County deputies initiated an investigation that quickly escalated upon executing a search warrant at the residence of 28-year-old Corinne Speights. What officers encountered inside underscored a critical failure in basic domestic animal care.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, investigators allege that over a strict period of 18 days, the animals were confined within an unsanitary environment. The interior of the home was reportedly overrun with accumulated trash, alongside animal waste from both cats and dogs. Out of the four cats identified in the scope of the investigation, deputies successfully seized three individuals from the premises.

The Legal Framework and Subsequent Proceedings

Speights was booked on 144 separate counts of animal cruelty for failure to provide sustenance, food, or drink, paired with four distinct counts of animal abandonment.

Following the execution of the search warrant and the seizure of the surviving animals, immediate steps were taken to ensure their recovery. The rescued cats were transferred directly into the care of the Humane Society of Wayne County for medical evaluation and rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the legal process moves forward locally, with Speights having been issued a formal appearance ticket to answer the charges in Town of Ontario Court.

Wayne County Animal Welfare Investigation Overview Metric / Detail Recorded Information Suspect Name Corinne Speights (Age 28) Location Town of Ontario, New York Cruelty Charges 144 Counts (Failure to Provide Sustenance) Abandonment Charges 4 Counts Duration of Alleged Deprivation 18 Days Agency Handling Rescue Humane Society of Wayne County

Community and Institutional Response

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