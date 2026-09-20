Industry Shorts: BBC WRC Rights, Chelsea Women Maternity Policy & Luke Littler Netflix Special

The BBC has secured UK broadcast rights for the FIA World Rally Championship under a three-year agreement spanning 2027 to 2029, bringing comprehensive free-to-air coverage including Rally Scotland back to mainstream television screens.

Broadcasting Rights and the Return of WRC to Free-to-Air TV

The new three-year agreement between the BBC and the FIA World Rally Championship covers all 14 WRC rounds per season from 2027 through 2029. Under the terms of the deal, viewers will receive live coverage of five stages and the power stage from every rally. Furthermore, the package delivers 14 one-hour highlights programmes alongside extensive digital clips across BBC platforms.

Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK, noted the significance of the arrangement for domestic fans. “The BBC agreement gives Rally Scotland and the wider WRC a national platform from 2027, helping us reach long-standing fans and bring new audiences into the sport,” Chambers stated.

The timeline brings top-tier rallying back to UK television networks on a regular basis. The inclusion of Rally Scotland on the 2027 calendar marks the first time a WRC round has been staged in the UK since 2019.