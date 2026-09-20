Industry Shorts: BBC WRC Rights, Chelsea Women Maternity Policy & Luke Littler Netflix Special

The BBC has secured UK broadcast rights for the FIA World Rally Championship under a three-year agreement spanning 2027 to 2029, bringing comprehensive free-to-air coverage including Rally Scotland back to mainstream television screens.
Fantasy & Market Impact
- Domestic Momentum: Welsh driver Elfyn Evans enters the final round of the 2026 campaign leading the standings, creating immediate domestic appetite heading into the new broadcast cycle.
Broadcasting Rights and the Return of WRC to Free-to-Air TV
The new three-year agreement between the BBC and the FIA World Rally Championship covers all 14 WRC rounds per season from 2027 through 2029. Under the terms of the deal, viewers will receive live coverage of five stages and the power stage from every rally. Furthermore, the package delivers 14 one-hour highlights programmes alongside extensive digital clips across BBC platforms.
Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK, noted the significance of the arrangement for domestic fans. “The BBC agreement gives Rally Scotland and the wider WRC a national platform from 2027, helping us reach long-standing fans and bring new audiences into the sport,” Chambers stated.
The timeline brings top-tier rallying back to UK television networks on a regular basis. The inclusion of Rally Scotland on the 2027 calendar marks the first time a WRC round has been staged in the UK since 2019.
Title Chases and the 2026 Season Finale
British interest in the championship remains exceptionally high as the 2026 season reaches its conclusion. Welsh driver Elfyn Evans leads the WRC standings with only one round remaining. Evans has consistently contended at the highest level, having finished as the championship runner-up in five out of the previous six seasons.
The final showdown of the 2026 campaign is scheduled to take place at Rally Italia Sardegna from October 1st to 4th.
WRC UK Broadcast Comparison (2019 vs. 2027–2029)
|Metric
|Previous UK Status (Pre-2020)
|New BBC Agreement (2027–2029)
|Live Stage Coverage
|5 Live Stages + Power Stage per Event
|Highlights Packages
|14 One-Hour Programmes per Season
|UK Home Event
|Last in 2019
|Rally Scotland (Joining in 2027)
|Distribution Platform
|BBC Free-to-Air and Digital Platforms
Expanding Domestic Audiences and Strategic Outlook
The combination of Rally Scotland’s arrival and comprehensive BBC distribution provides Motorsport UK with an optimal vehicle to broaden the sport’s demographic appeal.