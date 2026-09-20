Into the Radius 2 Delayed on PS VR2: New Release Date Announced

Into the Radius 2 on PlayStation VR2 has been delayed from September 24 to October 8, 2026. Developer CM Immersive pushed back the PS5 virtual reality launch by two weeks following the final platform certification phase with Sony, prioritizing technical polish without cutting planned features or changing the roadmap for upcoming cooperative updates.

Software certification is rarely glamorous. For studio engineers, it represents the final, unforgiving gauntlet before binary compilation hits consumer hardware. CM Immersive discovered this firsthand as they finalized the build for Sony’s ecosystem. The delay is short—just fourteen days—but it underscores the precise tolerances required when pushing demanding survival mechanics onto specialized headset hardware.

Navigating the Final Certification Phase

The initial release schedule pointed toward September 24, 2026, a date originally circulated via the Italian PlayStation Blog. According to statements given to UploadVR, the studio encountered specific aspects during the final certification process that demanded extra tuning. Rather than shipping a sub-optimal build, the team opted to use the buffer to deliver the title under optimal conditions.

Players tracking the survival shooter will not face content cuts or feature reductions as a trade-off for this short extension. The core single-player campaign remains anchored to day one. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated two-player cooperative mode is still slated to roll out as a free content update later in 2026.

Technical ambitions for the hardware platform remain high. CM Immersive has designed the PlayStation VR2 iteration to target 90 native frames per second, leaning heavily on eye-tracked foveated rendering to maintain performance stability within the heavy atmospheric rendering of the Zone.

Hardware Integration and Ecosystem Scope

Developing for Sony’s current-generation peripheral requires deep integration with proprietary firmware APIs. Into the Radius 2 utilizes a comprehensive suite of native hardware features to ground players in its brutal simulation environment. Confirmed inputs and outputs include:

Native 90 FPS rendering pipeline

Foveated rendering driven by eye-tracking data

Tactile headset feedback and advanced controller haptics

Adaptive triggers for weapon resistance and handling

Spatial 3D audio implementation

System-level PlayStation Activities and Trophy support

The 30-Second Verdict

For those holding out for the console release, the wait is extended by exactly two weeks. The new launch date is locked for October 8, 2026. While single-player enthusiasts get the full experience on day one, cooperative players must wait for the late-2026 patch window. With foveated rendering and native frame pacing intact, CM Immersive is utilizing every remaining hour to ensure the Zone runs smoothly on consumer hardware.