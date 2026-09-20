Dearborn Defends Against Lawsuit Alleging Favoritism of Muslim Holidays

Inside the Federal Lawsuit Targeting Dearborn’s Public Holiday Displays

Filed on Thursday in federal court, the lawsuit brought by journalist Margot Cleveland accuses Dearborn and Mayor Abdullah Hammoud of allocating thousands of dollars in public funds to celebrate Muslim holidays while allegedly ignoring other religious traditions. The legal action revives local political friction that intensified a year ago, when Mayor Hammoud told local pastor Ted Barham that he was not welcome in the city during a contentious exchange.

The complaint asserts that the city of Dearborn for too long “has been a hostile place for Christians and Jews,” and that Mayor Hammoud has exacerbated that atmosphere. According to the court filing, the city spent $1,500 on Ramadan banners and $5,000 on a crescent-moon symbol displayed in Peace Park last year, while the police department sold Ramadan-themed shirts bearing the official department emblem. The lawsuit contends that comparable public displays were absent for the Christian holiday of Easter and the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Municipal Leadership Responds to Accusations of Religious Favoritism

Responding through an official spokesperson on Saturday, the city firmly rejected the allegations of religious bias. The statement emphasized that Dearborn “has a longstanding commitment to serving all residents fairly and equitably, regardless of faith or background.” Municipal officials pointed directly to the community’s multicultural makeup as the underlying catalyst for the ongoing scrutiny.

The municipality vowed that the legal challenge “will not change who we are” and pledged to continue upholding equal protection under the law for every resident in a city with a population exceeding 100,000, which is majority Arab American.

Tracing the Roots of Political Friction in Wayne County

The current litigation traces its immediate roots to a September 2025 clash at a City Council meeting. During the session, Pastor Ted Barham criticized the city for naming a public street after Osama Siblani, whom the pastor accused of supporting organizations designated as terrorist by the United States government. Barham remarked during the meeting that the naming decision was “quite inappropriate” and compared it to designating a thoroughfare “Hezbollah Street or Hamas Street.”

Media coverage of that council chamber confrontation triggered a subsequent political rally in Dearborn in November, which drew numerous conservative political influencers to the municipality. Mayor Hammoud addressed the broader controversy in an interview with The Guardian published last November, stating: “People misconstrue my words and my frustration with an individual who is a bad faith actor in our community, and apply it to a whole faith, when everyone knows the city of Dearborn is a place where everyone is welcome — Christian or Jew or whatever your background.”

Legal Demands and Constitutional Questions Ahead

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to find that Dearborn violated the United States Constitution and to issue an injunction compelling the city to comply fully with the First and Fourteenth Amendments. It also seeks unspecified monetary damages. Cleveland maintains in the court record that her repeated inquiries requesting equal public recognition for non-Muslim religious holidays were ignored by city administration.

Photo: abcnews.com

As the legal battle unfolds in federal court, the case underscores the delicate balance municipal governments face when managing public spaces, cultural inclusivity, and community representation in increasingly diverse American cities. What are your thoughts on how local governments should navigate public holiday displays and civic funding? Join the conversation below.