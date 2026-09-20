Five years after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, Kabul exists in a state of profound societal contradiction and economic exhaustion. While international organizations warn of severe humanitarian crises and systemic gender persecution, daily life in the capital reveals a complex landscape where strict authoritarian rules clash with subtle, daily acts of urban endurance.

The transition of power on August 15, 2021, followed a rapid military offensive that swept through the country’s 34 provincial capitals, culminating in the departure of former President Ashraf Ghani and the collapse of the Western-backed republic. In the half-decade since, the humanitarian toll has compounded significantly. Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan, noted that citizens across provinces from Bamiyan to Nuristan are exhausted from poverty, hunger, repeated climate shocks, mounting debt, and the struggle to provide for their families.

Gender Restrictions and the Human Rights Crisis

Independent human rights experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council marked the five-year milestone with a blunt warning regarding the status of women and girls. A generation of girls has now missed secondary education entirely, with students who were in grade six when the ban began now turning 18 without returning to a classroom. UN experts characterize the Taliban’s administrative controls—which bar women from education beyond grade six, most employment, unaccompanied movement, and healthcare access—as gender persecution and gender apartheid.

Enforcement mechanisms and their consequences remain severe. According to UN human rights experts, public punishments escalated sharply, with at least 1,110 people publicly flogged in 2025 alone, including 170 women. At least 12 public executions have occurred since August 2021. In Herat, local orders led to women being turned away from hospitals due to attire or lack of a male guardian, causing patient admissions at the provincial hospital to drop by more than a quarter within two days. Protests against these restrictions have faced lethal force, including an incident in Herat in June where security forces opened fire and killed two people, including a boy, following the jailing of at least 30 women and girls for not wearing chadors.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Nutritional Deficits: According to the World Food Programme, widespread child food insecurity affects 47 per

Duality on the Streets: Clandestine Resistance and Media Consumption

Despite strict edicts, public behavior in Kabul often reflects a duality between official decrees and daily reality. As reported following visits by journalists to the capital, Kabul remains less conservative than provinces like Kandahar. Women are occasionally observed moving through the city without male guardianship, sometimes wearing shorter robes or contemporary footwear, utilizing these choices as micro-acts of resistance against virtue and vice patrols.

Public commercial spaces have similarly transformed. Following the 2023 order that forced the closure of roughly 3,000 beauty salons in Kabul and 12,000 nationwide under the justification that they were un-Islamic, many businesses have moved underground. These clandestine salons continue to advertise online with hidden addresses, operating covertly to avoid periodic sweeps by enforcement patrols. Similarly, while physical movie theaters remain shuttered, entertainment persists through television broadcasts from neighboring countries like Iran, Pakistan, and India, featuring game shows and programming where female hosts and contestants frequently appear wearing COVID-style masks instead of full-face coverings.

Restrictions extend to men as well, who face prohibitions against certain Western hairstyles, such as fades, and specific clothing items like tight shirts or shorts revealing the knees.

Socio-Economic Indicators and Humanitarian Metrics

Metric Category Reported Data / Observation Source Authority Child Food Insecurity Affects 47 per World Food Programme Public Floggings (2025) At least 1,110 individuals (including 170 women) UN Human Rights Experts Public Executions At least 12 documented since August 2021 UN Human Rights Experts Beauty Salons Closed (2023) ~3,000 in Kabul; ~12,000 nationwide Taliban Administrative Orders

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Conclusion

Five years after the return of Taliban rule, Kabul occupies a complex space defined by international isolation, severe human rights contractions, and persistent humanitarian need. While international bodies document a sharp regression in civil liberties and developmental metrics, the daily resilience of Kabul’s residents illustrates a society navigating strict controls through quiet adaptation and hidden enterprise.

Photo: arabnews.pk

References

How life in Afghanistan has changed two years after Taliban takeover – BBC News

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA): Field reports and humanitarian assessments in Afghanistan.

UN Human Rights Council: Independent expert statements on gender persecution and human rights conditions in Afghanistan.

World Food Programme (WFP): Data metrics on child food insecurity and humanitarian support operations in Afghanistan.