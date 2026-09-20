Ed Sheeran Condemns Israel’s Gaza Actions, Confirms Tour Will Continue

Ed Sheeran broke his silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict during a stadium concert in Philadelphia on Saturday, addressing the fallout from Macklemore’s removal from his Loop Tour and confirming that he will finish his scheduled dates alone.

An Emotional Return to the Stage in Philadelphia

Taking the stage on Saturday night for his first performance since the tour disruption, Sheeran addressed the crowd at the top of his set without any opening acts. Visibly shaken, the 35-year-old musician told concertgoers that the recent backlash centered on an issue far larger than typical music criticism. “This week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so so sorry,” Sheeran said, as captured in video footage shared online.

According to Rolling Stone, Sheeran stated that he has never wanted to be an activist musician or a political commentator, preferring his music to serve as a space for unity rather than division. However, he noted that the controversy surrounding the tour forced him into the center of a passionate debate about freedom of speech. “Honoring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour,” he added.

The Fallout Over Macklemore and Venue Pressure

The tour configuration shifted dramatically following Macklemore’s removal. The 43-year-old rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, was axed from the lineup after delivering an onstage speech in support of Palestinians during a performance at MetLife Stadium in early September.

Photo: rollingstone.com

Earlier in the week, Sheeran released a statement on Instagram clarifying that the decision to remove Macklemore did not originate with him, but rather with promoter Messina Touring Group and venue owners. Macklemore subsequently shared on Instagram that Sheeran had informed him that Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft—acting through his holding company, the Kraft Group—refused to allow the rapper to perform in his stadium and rallied other venue owners to issue an ultimatum.

Following Macklemore’s exit, the tour’s remaining support acts—including Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Rowe—withdrew from the schedule in solidarity. Sheeran’s long-term backing folk band, Beoga, also pulled out.

Direct Stance on the Israel-Gaza Conflict

Moving past the logistical disputes, Sheeran directly addressed his political stance to clear up assumptions made by fans. “What happened in Israel and at the Nova Music Festival on October 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain,” he told the crowd. “What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic, unjustifiable, and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives.”

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He also noted that the systemic injustice unfolding in the West Bank cannot be overlooked. Sheeran stated that he is currently speaking with individuals across the political spectrum to determine how to make a financial contribution to help victims of the conflict, acknowledging that he is still listening and learning because he does not consider himself an expert on the region.