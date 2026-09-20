Amit Shah Hails ABVP Victory in Delhi University Students’ Union Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leaders hailed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s victory in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections on September 19, 2026. The ABVP secured three of the four central posts, with leaders framing the mandate as a firm rejection of opposition politics and anti-national agendas.

Amit Shah Welcomes DUSU Outcome as a National Youth Mandate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the ABVP after the student organization swept three of the four major positions in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections. The results, finalized on Saturday, September 19, 2026, prompted sharp political commentary from senior government figures who linked the campus outcome to broader national sentiments.

Emphasizing the unique character of the campus, Shah noted that students come to study from every corner of the country. He argued that the electoral mandate serves as a reflection of the sentiments of the youth across all of India.

Shah extended heartfelt congratulations to all the dedicated workers of the ABVP on the splendid victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections, as he said in a post on X.

Shah asserted that this victory reflects the unwavering faith of the youth in the ABVP’s ideology of ‘Nation First’ and its commitment to student welfare.

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Shah further expressed confidence that the newly elected council would build on the momentum generated by the election result, stating that he was fully confident that the council’s workers, drawing new energy from this victory and following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda Ji, would continue to relentlessly advance the cause of student interests and nation-building.

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Shah also termed the victory a message to anti-national forces who want to use youth power for their anti-national agenda. He elaborated that Delhi University is not just a university, noting that students come there to study from every corner of the country and that the mandate of that place is a reflection of the sentiments of the youth across all of India, while adding that today’s splendid victory for @ABVPVoice is a clear message to those anti-national forces who want to turn the youth power into a laboratory for their anti-national agenda, and emphasizing that the youth of the country today stand firmly with the ideology of Nation First, which is the biggest message of this mandate.

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The ABVP secured three of the four posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections 2026, with one being won by an Independent candidate. The ABVP secured the posts of President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

Photo: cityairnews.com

Cabinet Ministers and Party Leadership Weigh In

Several Union Ministers and BJP leaders also congratulated the ABVP following its performance in the DUSU elections. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the outcome as a reflection of young people’s support for the “Nation First” approach.

Singh offered heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all workers on the splendid success of ABVP in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections, as he said in a post on X.

Singh added that he is confident that ABVP will continue to work with the same dedication and commitment to student interests, national service, and nation-building.

BJP President Nitin Nabin linked the result to the youth’s continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of ‘Nation First’, and their strong resolve to contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

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Broadening the Political Fallout

BJP National Media Co-convener Sidharth Yadav commented on the ABVP success, stating that it represented students’ rejection of politics of lies, deceit, and propaganda.

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Yadav stated that the ABVP emerged victorious, which clearly demonstrates that the students of Delhi University have effectively shut down the shop of Rahul Gandhi’s politics—a brand of politics built on lies, deceit, and propaganda—and called it a massive mandate.

Yadav added that the Delhi University Students’ Union election is the largest student union election in the world and acted as a litmus test, one that Rahul Gandhi has failed miserably, while expressing his belief that today serves as a reality check for him and noting that the students of Delhi University have proven that the politics of propaganda, lies, falsehood, and negativity have no place in this country.