Argentina’s New Era: Life After Lionel Messi’s Retirement

As Lionel Messi prepares for his formal international farewell against Benin, the Argentina national football team faces a tactical and psychological vacuum. After a decade of relying on the world’s most potent get-out-of-jail-free card, manager Lionel Scaloni must rebuild a squad engineered around collective mobility rather than individual salvation.

The End of the Superhero Era

Lionel Messi’s international career, closing out at age 39, defies simple categorization. The initial decade of his tenure with the Albiceleste was marked by intense public friction, born of a frustrated fanbase watching a trophy drought despite hosting one of the sport’s greatest talents. The breaking point arrived in 2016, when a distraught Messi announced his retirement following a penalty shootout loss to Chile in the Copa América final. That sudden rupture forced Argentina to confront an existential reality: what does life without Messi actually look like?

The subsequent public outcry reversed that decision, buying the national team another ten years instead of the anticipated six. In that span, Messi delivered two Copas América, a World Cup trophy, and another World Cup final appearance, ultimately outstripping Diego Maradona’s achievements in the national shirt. But that safety net is gone. No longer can a floundering side turn to a single figure to bail them out of catastrophe. The most vivid demonstration of that dependency came late in the recent World Cup, when Argentina trailed Egypt 2-0 with just 11 minutes remaining in their last-16 tie. Channeling the fierce competitive drive that Barcelona youth coaches once termed “getting the face on,” Messi willed his team to a victory in regulation time, avoiding extra time entirely.

Scaloni’s Blueprint Without Messi

Tactical optimists find precedent for this new era in a March 2025 World Cup qualifier. Argentina delivered arguably their finest performance under Lionel Scaloni by dismantling Brazil 4-1—without Messi on the pitch. That fixture showcased a dynamic, interdependent midfield structure. Leandro Paredes anchored the base, while Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández linked fluidly with Rodrigo De Paul, Thiago Almada, and central forward Julián Alvarez.

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Without Messi’s static positioning and the necessary tactical gravity built around him, the team exhibited a more natural fluency and collective inter-movement. Scaloni, who has hinted he will sign a contract extension running through the 2028 Copa América with an option for the 2030 World Cup, inherits a stable framework. Alongside the impending retirement of Nicolás Otamendi following the Benin fixture, Scaloni’s recent 35-man squad balances veteran continuity with aggressive generational turnover.

Squad Rebuilding and Tactical Horizons

While 20 members of the squad retain their World Cup pedigree, 12 players have logged three internationals or fewer. Long-term bans for Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina, alongside Nicolás Tagliafico considering his international future at 34, have accelerated defensive remodeling. Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez, both 28, anchor the central defense, backed by emerging options like Real Betis’s Valentín Gómez and Tomás Palacios, on loan at Estudiantes from Inter.

At full-back, the absence of suspended and injured personnel opens the door for 22-year-old prospects Agustín Giay of Palmeiras and Zenit’s Román Vega. Meanwhile, the attacking shape remains a subject of tactical evolution. While the historic reliance on Messi’s individual brilliance offered unmatched statistical probability of finding an opening against low blocks, the new player pool introduces traditional winger threats, including Boca Juniors’ Leonel Flores and Roma’s Matias Soulé.