Bahrain Foreign Minister Meets IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in New York

Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, met with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss Grossi’s candidacy for United Nations Secretary-General for the 2027–2031 term.

Diplomatic Engagements on the Sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly

In New York, diplomatic momentum picked up as global leaders gathered for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Among the bilateral meetings shaping international discussions was a high-level exchange between Bahrain and the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, sat down with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. The encounter served as a platform for Grossi to outline his campaign platform and programme as Argentina’s candidate for the upcoming United Nations Secretary-General term spanning 2027 through 2031.

Weighing the Vision for Global Security and Development

During the briefing, Dr. Al Zayani reviewed the core tenets of Grossi’s candidacy. The Bahraini foreign minister offered his best wishes for the campaign, emphasizing the critical responsibilities carried by the office of the UN Secretary-General.

Dr. Al Zayani highlighted that the leader of the international body must actively support global development and prosperity while advancing international peace and security. The discussion highlighted Manama's ongoing engagement with key figures within the multilateral architecture.

Key Participant Official Role Context of Meeting Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain Met with IAEA Director General during the 81st UN General Assembly in New York Rafael Mariano Grossi Director General, IAEA (Argentina’s candidate for UN Secretary-General, 2027–2031) Briefed Bahrain’s Foreign Minister on his campaign platform and programme

High-Level Delegations in Attendance

The diplomatic talks involved key members from both sides. Bahrain's delegation featured prominent diplomatic figures ensuring strong representation during the UN meetings.

Ambassador Jamal Fares Al Rowaie, Bahrain’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, participated in the discussions alongside Ambassador Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa, Director General of Bilateral Relations. Other members of the minister’s accompanying delegation were also present to observe the briefings and coordinate future diplomatic channels.