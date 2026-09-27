WhatsApp Tests Cleaner Android Navigation Bar Redesign

WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned floating-style bottom bar to Android beta testers, bringing visual alignment with modern Google design guidelines. The update enhances active tab visibility while keeping core messaging features unchanged across the Chats, Updates, Communities, and Calls sections.

Android Beta Testers Get a Floating Bottom Menu

Meta is actively testing a revised layout for the primary bottom menu within its Android application. Spotted in the latest test version of the platform, the interface shift introduces a distinct floating-style design that alters how users traverse the application daily.

The menu remains anchored to the familiar four core pillars: Chats, Updates, Communities, and Calls. However, the architectural presentation of these shortcuts has changed. By implementing improved spacing and a sharper visual indicator for the currently active section, the app reduces visual clutter on high-density mobile displays.

Adopting Modern Android Interface Standards

The visual overhaul signals a deliberate pivot toward Google’s core design language. The updated bar incorporates rounded shapes, structured element ordering, and smoother state transitions that align WhatsApp's aesthetic with contemporary Android software ecosystems.

Staged Rollout Strategy for Global Users

As standard practice for major interface iterations, the new structure is currently restricted to a targeted group of Android beta testers.

An official release date for the stable channel has not yet been announced by Meta. Once the beta telemetry confirms interface stability and positive user sentiment, the floating bar is expected to deploy globally to all Android users in an upcoming production update.