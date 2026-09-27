Controlling Phosphorus: Lessons from the World’s Longest Whole-Lake Experiment

For more than half a century, researchers at the Experimental Lakes Area in northwestern Ontario have fertilized Lake 227 with nitrogen and phosphorus to study freshwater eutrophication. This whole-lake experiment revealed that controlling phosphorus is essential for managing harmful algal blooms, as nitrogen-fixing cyanobacteria successfully compensate for missing nitrogen inputs.

Nutrient excess and the cyanobacteria nitrogen loophole Eutrophication Defined: Excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus stimulate unusually high plant and algal growth, depleting dissolved oxygen and threatening aquatic life.

Excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus stimulate unusually high plant and algal growth, depleting dissolved oxygen and threatening aquatic life. The Nitrogen Loophole: Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) can pull nitrogen directly from the atmosphere, neutralizing attempts to starve blooms by cutting nitrogen alone.

A Whole-Lake Laboratory in Northwestern Ontario

Lake 227 is a small body of water spanning approximately five hectares, with an average depth of 4.4 meters and a maximum depth of roughly 10 meters. Established as part of Canada’s Experimental Lakes Area, this site allows aquatic scientists to manipulate entire ecosystems rather than relying on isolated bottle samples or short-term laboratory tanks. Lakes are complex systems where nutrients constantly shift between water, sediments, aquatic plants, algae, microbes, fish, and the atmosphere. Short experiments may capture an immediate response but miss changes that emerge only after multiple seasonal cycles.

Beginning in June 1969, researchers initiated weekly fertilizer additions during the ice-free season to test how nitrogen and phosphorus affect algal growth, alongside evaluating whether carbon limits productivity. The scientific team added known quantities of nutrients deliberately, avoiding accidental pollution to meticulously document ecosystem responses. From 1969 through 1974, scientists maintained a nitrogen-to-phosphorus ratio of approximately 12 to 1 by weight, ensuring adequate supplies of both nutrients while testing carbon limitation hypotheses.

Challenging Assumptions About Nutrient Limitation

Within a short window, Lake 227 transitioned into a highly eutrophic state, with phytoplankton blooms increasing in proportion to phosphorus additions. These early results challenged assumptions regarding nutrient limitation. Although short-term tests suggested that carbon could limit photosynthesis during parts of the summer, total algal biomass continued climbing in response to phosphorus inputs.

This dynamic demonstrated that a nutrient can temporarily limit a process without controlling the total cumulative biomass produced over an entire season or several years. Researchers subsequently sought to determine whether cutting nitrogen inputs could curb eutrophication or if biological compensation mechanisms would bypass the restriction. In 1975, investigators lowered the nitrogen-to-phosphorus ratio in the added fertilizer down to approximately 4 to 1.

Lowering the nitrogen ratio created a selective advantage for nitrogen-fixing cyanobacteria. These microorganisms can convert atmospheric nitrogen gas into forms that become available for biological use. By tapping into this atmospheric reservoir, the cyanobacteria successfully replaced the nitrogen that scientists stopped supplying directly. Consequently, these organisms dominated summer algal communities—particularly in July and August—and sustained the nutrient supply necessary for continued algal growth.

Decades of Longitudinal Evidence on Phosphorus Control

The experiment changed further in 1990 when researchers halted nitrogen additions entirely while maintaining continuous phosphorus fertilization. Despite the complete elimination of direct nitrogen inputs, Lake 227 remained highly eutrophic, supporting persistent algal blooms year after year. Documented by the International Institute for Sustainable Development, this endeavor stands as the world’s longest-running whole-lake experiment.

Peer-reviewed findings published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences confirmed that nitrogen-fixing cyanobacteria compensated for the missing nitrogen load. This decades-long empirical record delivered a lesson: managing freshwater eutrophication requires control of phosphorus inputs. Reducing nitrogen alone proves ineffective because natural biological fixation readily bridges the deficiency.

Timeline of Nutrient Manipulations in Lake 227 Timeframe Nutrient Strategy Ecosystem Response 1969–1974 Balanced N:P ratio (~12:1) High eutrophication; biomass scaled with phosphorus. 1975–1989 Reduced N:P ratio (~4:1) Shift toward nitrogen-fixing cyanobacteria dominance. 1990–Present Phosphorus only (Zero Nitrogen) Lake remained persistently eutrophic via atmospheric nitrogen fixation.

Toxin effects on water supplies and fisheries

Exposure to toxins produced by these blooms can affect drinking-water supplies, recreation, and fisheries.

Distilling Science at the Experimental Lakes Area: Phosphorus, algae and nutrient loading

Lake 227 studies and sustainable development sources