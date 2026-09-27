Poll: Mike Minogue Closes Gap on Gov. Maura Healey in Massachusetts Race

Massachusetts Governor’s Race Tightens as Mike Minogue Closes the Gap on Maura Healey

Democratic Governor Maura Healey remains favored for reelection in the November 3 general election, but her lead has narrowed significantly as Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue gains ground among Massachusetts voters. Released on Thursday, a new UNH Survey Center poll reveals a tightening race across the Commonwealth, showing Healey holding a 54% to 38% advantage over Minogue, with 8% of respondents remaining neutral or unsure.

This latest survey demonstrates a notable six-point surge for Minogue compared to his 32% showing in August. Meanwhile, Healey’s support has held steady at 54%, but persistent vulnerabilities in her job approval ratings continue to influence the political environment as both campaigns head into a high-stakes autumn contest.

Diverging Favorability and Persistent Approval Hurdles

The poll highlights distinct challenges for both candidates as they frame their messages for the general election. Personal favorability metrics show razor-thin margins between the two contenders. Among likely general election voters, 40% hold a favorable opinion of Healey, while 41% view her unfavorably, resulting in a net favorability range of -1. At the same time, 37% express a favorable view of Minogue, compared to 39% unfavorable, yielding a net favorability range of -2. Approximately 19% of respondents admitted they do not know enough about Minogue to form an opinion, highlighting a lingering name recognition hurdle the challenger has faced since launching his campaign.

Beneath the headline numbers lies a more complex story regarding Healey’s job performance. The UNH poll recorded a 52% approval rating for the incumbent governor, counterbalanced by a striking 47% disapproval rating. A closer examination of those figures reveals intensity among the electorate: just 12% of respondents strongly approve of Healey’s first-term performance, while 33% somewhat approve and 9% lean toward approval. Conversely, 29% strongly disapprove, 9% somewhat disapprove, and another 9% lean toward disapproval.

These findings reinforce a multi-month trend for the administration. Throughout various surveys conducted this year, Healey has struggled to push her approval ratings above the 60% threshold. In May, a MassINC Polling Group survey showed her with a 39% favorable view, shortly after an Emerson College poll placed her tied for the highest disapproval ratings at 35%. In the previous UNH survey from August, her approval stood at 50% against 48% disapproval.

Strategic Campaign Shifts Ahead of the November 3 Face-Off

Recognizing the narrow path ahead, the Minogue campaign is aggressively expanding its operational capacity. The Republican businessman recently enlisted Regan Communications, a Boston public relations firm that recently helped state Sen. Nick Collins thump a rival backed by Mayor Michelle Wu. This addition aims to accelerate Minogue’s outreach and sharpen his message as he prepares to debate Governor Healey.

With just weeks remaining before voters cast their ballots on November 3, the dynamics of the Massachusetts gubernatorial race have shifted from a comfortable incumbent lead to a fiercely contested battleground. As both camps mobilize their resources for a consequential October, the ability of challengers to define the debate—and the incumbent’s capacity to solidify her base—will ultimately determine the trajectory of the Commonwealth’s highest office.