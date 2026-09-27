Sabrina Carpenter and Margaret Qualley Join Tom Holland in Fred Astaire Biopic

Sabrina Carpenter is officially stepping into the iconic tap shoes of Hollywood legend Ginger Rogers, starring opposite Tom Holland as Fred Astaire in an upcoming, estate-approved biopic directed by Paul King and produced by Sony Pictures.

The Bottom Line:

Sabrina Carpenter will play Ginger Rogers, joining a long-in-the-works film helmed by director Paul King.

Tom Holland stars as Fred Astaire and is producing the project alongside Amy Pascal, intending to do all of his own dancing without doubles.

Margaret Qualley rounds out the core cast as Adele Astaire, Fred’s pioneering older sister and original dance partner.

The Creative Forces Behind the Sony Pictures Biopic

The untitled cinematic project brings together a powerhouse creative team, with director Paul King steering the ship from a script co-written by Steven Levenson. The production draws its foundation from Kathleen Riley’s seminal biography, The Astaires: Fred & Adele, with Riley serving as a script and story consultant. Amy Pascal produces alongside Rachel O’Connor for Pascal Pictures, while Tom Holland produces through his Billy 17 banner alongside Ben Holden and Josh Hyams for Lightbulb Pictures.

Photo: variety.com

The film enjoys full backing from the legendary performer’s family. Ava Astaire McKenzie, Fred Astaire’s daughter, expressed her support for the endeavor alongside her son Tyler McKenzie, who contributes as a consultant and co-producer. Speaking on the project, Ava Astaire McKenzie noted that the story of their partnership both on and off the stage rests in secure hands under the guidance of King, Levenson, and Pascal.

Unearthing the Forgotten History of Adele Astaire

While the cultural footprint of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers remains monumental—cemented by classic musical films such as Top Hat (1935), The Gay Divorcee (1934), and Swing Time (1936)—the upcoming feature film shines a long-overdue spotlight on a crucial chapter of dance history. Margaret Qualley takes on the role of Adele Astaire, Fred’s older sister and his original partner on the stages of Broadway and London’s West End.

Director Paul King emphasized the historical weight of incorporating Adele’s narrative into the picture. Fred left a timeless legacy of dance on film through his iconic pairings with Rogers, yet Adele’s innovative stage work remains largely lost to history, with no known footage of her dancing surviving. Bringing these dual dynamics to life represents a major cinematic undertaking for the cast, which features Holland, Qualley, and Carpenter.

Tom Holland and Sabrina Carpenter Step Into Legendary Shoes

For Tom Holland, the role represents a return to his theatrical roots. Long before starring as a Marvel superhero in the highest-grossing films of 2026, Holland starred in the title role of Billy Elliot the Musical on the West End from 2008 to 2010. During a recent television appearance, Holland shared his intention to execute all the dancing himself without the aid of dance doubles, aiming to capture the authentic, continuous-shot style of classic Hollywood musicals.

Photo: rollingstone.com

Meanwhile, the casting caps off a blockbuster stretch for Sabrina Carpenter. Following a dominant run that included performing at the Grammys, headlining Coachella, and collaborating with Madonna, Carpenter added an Emmy Award to her mantle earlier this month for executive producing and performing in The Muppet Show. The biopic marks Carpenter’s return to narrative film acting, bridging her pop superstardom with classic cinematic heritage.

Role Cast Member Key Production Details Fred Astaire Tom Holland Producer (Billy 17), performing all dance sequences without doubles Ginger Rogers Sabrina Carpenter Grammy winner and Emmy executive producer stepping back into feature films Adele Astaire Margaret Qualley Golden Globe nominee portraying Fred’s pioneering original partner

The Path Forward for Old Hollywood on the Modern Screen

Development on the project has quietly progressed over five years, managing the complexities of translating a seven-decade theatrical and cinematic legacy to the contemporary box office. With Sony Pictures driving distribution and an ensemble cast combining contemporary pop culture figures with seasoned dramatic talent, the film positions itself as a major theatrical event. As production moves forward, fans can anticipate how King balances the glittering film legacy of Astaire and Rogers with the untold theatrical history of the Astaire siblings.

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What are your thoughts on this casting lineup? Can Holland and Carpenter capture the electric chemistry of silver screen royalty? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.