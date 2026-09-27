RAF Fairford: Five Men Arrested Near Air Base Following Security Incident

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Counter-terrorism police in the United Kingdom are investigating a security incident near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, following the arrest of five men. The operation led to the deployment of a bomb disposal team after three suspicious vehicles traveled toward the air base.

The Early Morning Alert and Gloucestershire Police Response

The sequence of events began in the pre-dawn hours. Gloucestershire Police received a call regarding three suspicious vehicles traveling toward RAF Fairford at 00:45 BST on Sunday. Officers moved quickly, intercepting and arresting five men near Whelford, a small village situated roughly two miles south-east of the installation.

Authorities established a strict 400-meter cordon around the site.

Aerial images from the scene showed a remote-controlled robot moving toward two stationary white vans parked inside a wooded area, though local law enforcement officials have not officially confirmed the robot’s specific tactical application. The heavy emergency services presence transformed the quiet countryside.

CTP Leadership

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) assumed command of the inquiry.

Aerial footage of robot and white vans near RAF Fairford
Photo: bbc.co.uk

Gloucestershire Police Temporary Chief Constable Maggie Blyth addressed the public during a news conference on Sunday evening. Blyth confirmed that the emergency service presence would remain concentrated in the area over the coming days. She also noted that her force continues to support Counter Terrorism Policing and coordinate closely with national security partners while leaving any formal declaration of a terrorist incident to CTP specialists.

International Security Context at US-Utilized Air Bases

Incident Detail Reported Status / Fact
Initial Alert Time 00:45 BST on Sunday
Location of Arrests Near Whelford, approximately 2 miles from RAF Fairford
Individuals Detained Five men arrested
Lead Investigating Agency Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP)
Cordon Dimensions 400-meter (1,312-foot) security cordon established

Representatives for the US military stated they are working closely with British counterparts to monitor the situation, minimize operational impacts, and ensure the safety of American personnel, military families, and the surrounding local community.

Five men arrested as counter-terror police investigate major incident near RAF Fairford | BBC News

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